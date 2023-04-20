Yusti in the bullring

Miguel Yusti has always had the vocation of bullfighting, even in these times when the world of bullfighting is rejected by youth groups and sectors that do not share this activity and condemn it as animal abuse.

Without having been a bullfighter, in previous decades I saw El Cordobés, El Viti and Pepe Cáceres, perhaps the greatest in Colombia, about which there is today a film made by the bullfighter’s son.

A few years ago, Miguel Yusti took me to the last bullfights I attended, and I don’t even remember the bullfighter who was my lottery, perhaps a young man from Cali who promised to be a figure.

In the political world, Yusti developed an outstanding job as Secretary of Government, he was one of the few who gave order and authority to the city. In these years he has been a security adviser to the governors, without neglecting his status as a university professor.

Now life gives him the opportunity to exercise the Presidency of the Sociedad Plaza de Toros de Santiago de Cali, a mixed entity shared by the Government of Valle del Cauca and a group of companies.

The functions of that presidency are aimed at compliance and rescue of the bullfighting season and the administration of the facilities of the Plaza de Toros as a National Monument, from which different tourist events can be undertaken.

The Plaza de Toros society has a lease agreement with a group of show businessmen who implement a program of concerts throughout the year, with complete autonomy.

It is not easy to accept this position in a hostile world for bulls, even from the media and social networks.

But Yusti has been a bullfighter all his life, has held different positions within it, and has been a member of the Board of Directors for these years.

Now take a step forward to be ahead, with all the commitments that this means, the challenges and criticisms.

Yusti, who has been controversial and belligerent in his student days, does not see it as a problem but as an opportunity. As a friend, I congratulate this path that he is facing.

Comments