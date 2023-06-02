Yuwangtai District, Kaifeng City launched the “Charity Aids Rural Revitalization and Helps Difficult Children to Study” and “Wonderful ‘June 1st’ and Children’s Love Tour” Minors Care and Protection Volunteer Service Activity- ChinaDaily.com

On the occasion of the International Children’s Day of “June 1”, in order to further publicize and implement the Law on the Protection of Minors and better protect the legitimate rights and interests of minors, on the morning of June 1, the Civil Affairs Bureau of Yuwangtai District, Kaifeng City gave full play to the “Five Community “Linkage” mechanism, joint district charity federation, happy long-term social work organization, and Tongyue social work organization jointly carry out “charity to help rural revitalization of children in difficulties” and “wonderful ‘June 1st’ and child-loving trip” volunteer service for the care and protection of minors Activities to send care and holiday blessings to children in difficulties and orphans and disabled children in Yuwangtai District. Zhang Guoqiang, the deputy head of the district, relevant persons in charge of the District Charity Federation and the District Civil Affairs Bureau, heads of the civil affairs offices (sections) of the townships and streets, social workers and volunteers of the district social work station, representatives of children in distress and parents in the district participated in the activity.

Zhang Guoqiang delivered a speech on behalf of the district government, wishing the children a happy holiday, encouraging them to study hard, have great ambitions, be a newcomer with ideals, morality, culture and discipline, and repay the motherland and society with excellent results. Subsequently, relevant leaders distributed 1,000 yuan of charity relief funds to 37 needy children. Afterwards, social workers and volunteers introduced the relevant laws and regulations of the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Protection of Minors” to parents and children, distributed leaflets on drowning prevention knowledge to children and parents, and raised the safety awareness of minors’ drowning prevention. Parents attach great importance to child drowning incidents, increase the supervision of children, prevent and eliminate the occurrence of drowning accidents, and escort the healthy growth of minors.

“The best kindness is like water, and the beauty is shared.” Through charitable donations, minor protection laws, and children’s drowning prevention publicity activities, the whole society is advocated to care, love, and pay attention to the children in trouble around them, so that children can truly feel the warmth of the party and the government. Care from all walks of life, healthy and happy growth under the care of love!

[Responsible editor: Shu Liang]