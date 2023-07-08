Yuyao Issues Orange Warning for High Temperatures in July 2023

Yuyao Meteorological Observatory Issues High Temperature Orange Warning Signal

Yuyao, July 7, 2023 – The Yuyao Meteorological Observatory has issued a high temperature orange warning signal at 19:54 today. The warning comes as the city is expected to experience soaring temperatures due to the influence of subtropical high pressure.

According to the announcement made at 08:20 this morning, the observatory predicts that all towns, townships, and streets in Yuyao, except for Simingshan Town, Dalan Town, Lizhou Street, and Luting Township in high-altitude mountainous areas, will see temperatures surpassing 38°C today.

In light of this alert, residents are strongly advised to take necessary precautions to prevent heatstroke and ensure their own well-being. The observatory has also emphasized the need to pay attention to the potential adverse effects of the high temperatures on agriculture, transportation, electricity, and water usage in the region.

As the heatwave continues to grip the region, residents are urged to stay hydrated, seek shade, and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the peak hours of the day. Local authorities are also advised to take necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the high temperatures on crucial sectors like agriculture, transportation, and public utilities.

Please stay tuned for further updates from the Yuyao Meteorological Observatory and adhere to the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy during this period of extreme heat.

