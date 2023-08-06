Home » Yves Saint Laurent’s villa in Morocco has become a hotel
Yves Saint Laurent's villa in Morocco has become a hotel

Yves Saint Laurent's villa in Morocco has become a hotel

One of the historic homes of Yves Saint Laurent in Morocco it has finally opened its doors ‘under the guise’ of a hotel. Villa Mabrouka (“lucky villa” in Arabic), a sumptuous residence with a sea view in Tangier, which the famous couturier and companion – as well as business partner – Pierre Berge bought in 1990, it has just been transformed into a hotel thanks to the restyling of the British designer Jasper Conranwho bought the house in 2019.

The villa, immersed in a splendid garden of palm trees, fruit trees, holly trees and orange blossoms, to which around 6,500 new plants have been added overall, now offers its guests twelve bedrooms, three restaurants and two swimming pools, one of which was built during the renovation.

The building was modernized by Conran respecting both the original structure and the typical Moroccan architecture and the stylistic legacy of the creative duo Saint Laurent – ​​Bergé. “My goal has always been to preserve rather than reinvent,” he said, according to reports from Living – Corriere della Serahe designer.

Among similar projects, of luxurious villas belonging to famous stylists which later became hotels, one cannot fail to mention the one which was the home of Gianni Versace in Miami. Casa Casuarina, better known as Villa Versace, was acquired in 1992 by the Calabrian designer, who subsequently restructured and expanded it, imprinting the stylistic codes of the homonymous maison. After the designer’s death, brutally assassinated at the entrance to the house on July 15, 1997, the house was first sold by the Versace family and then put up for auction. It is now a boutique hotel with 10 suites.

