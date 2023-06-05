Zacatecoluca Hospital receives new X-ray equipment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck turn a deaf ear to the rumors of a marital crisis and deny it with their new acquisition: a luxurious mansion of 60,850,000 million dollars.

The new home of the Affleck-Lopez couple is located in Wallingtong Estates, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. As reported by the TMZ portal, the mansion had been put up for sale in 2018 with an amount of 135 million dollars, but after so much time had passed, negotiations began in which the actors were able to acquire it for almost 61 million dollars, saving 74 millions.

The mansion has 20,234 square meters in a very exclusive area, which has a guardhouse with two bedrooms. Inside, they revealed that there are 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and 15 fireplaces.

In addition, for the entertainment of the stepfamily that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have formed, they have a well-equipped gym, an indoor pickleball court, a boxing ring and a movie theater. For the adults, they have a wine cellar, a whiskey lounge, a full spa – in which the sauna and massage room are divided, a hairdresser and a nail salon.

Last year, Ben Affleck sold his house located in Pacific Palisades for a figure of around 28 million dollars, while the Bronx diva continues to look for a buyer for his mansion in Bel-Air, where he is asking for about 40 million dollars. .

In recent weeks, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or better known to fans as ‘Bennifer’, faced rumors of a possible marital crisis. The sayings circulated after a video went viral in which the actor opened the door of the Mercedes Benz for his wife and closed it with force.

The rumors continued to grow because Daily Mail shared new images in which the actors are seen inside the car, and an angry Ben is evident, while Jennifer was indifferent.

However, last weekend, the couple was seen in Los Angeles taking a walk with Emme and Max, the singer’s children with Marc Anthony.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related