The Chicago Bulls earned an extra life in the 2022-2023 NBA season, coming back from a 19-point deficit in Canada against the Toronto Raptors, as part of the Eastern Play-In. Billy Donovan’s men ended up prevailing 109-105 and will face the Miami Heat this Friday to define the last classified of the Conference (the winner will collide with Milwaukee in the Playoffs).

With Fred VanVleet’s triples (26 points, 7-13 from three) and a very good game from Pascal Siakam (32 points and 9 rebounds), the Raptors seemed headed for victory and in control of the actions. However, the process began to change midway through the third quarter, and in the long run, the Bulls’ higher individual resolution ended up making the difference.

Chicago won the last quarter 37-24, pushed by Zach LaVine (39 points) and DeMar DeRozan (23 points), as well as several decisive actions by Alex Caruso, during the key moment of the comeback. Toronto failed not only with its defense, but also the same as so many other times: its mid-court offense in the important moments.

As the score and clock tightened, Chicago simply had more scoring talent and imbalance.

Of course, the other story of the night was Toronto’s ineffectiveness from the free throw line. The Raptors had their worst performance of the season, going 18 of 36.

All the cameras in that regard were taken by DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, who spent the night yelling and yelling from the front row at Toronto’s free fall, trying to distract the home players. Did it influence for 18 of 36? Impossible to know, but it will remain in the lore of the season as a curious moment.

Diar, the daughter of DeMar DeRozan, has a particular strategy to help her dad in the Play-In against the Raptors #NBApic.twitter.com/403VG8Qyfo — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 Argentina 🇦🇷 (@sportingnewsar) April 13, 2023

The Bulls won the three games they played against Miami in the Regular Season and they will not be an easy opponent for a Spoelstra team that looked very bad against the Hawks. Chicago has a clear scheme to rely on: scoring by DeRozan, LaVine and, to a lesser extent, Vucevic, surrounded by defensive bulldogs like Caruso and Beverley.