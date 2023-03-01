news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CASERTA, MARCH 01 – The demolition operations, carried out by the Fire Brigade, of the villa of Casapesenna (Caserta) which had been the secret hideout of the Casalesi boss, Michele Zagaria, have been completed. The killing began on February 16 in the presence of the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, the Regional Councilor Mario Morcone and the President of the Region Vincenzo De Luca. Sma, an in-house company of the Campania Region, dealt with the treatment and transport, speedily and safely, of 600 cubic meters of inert materials deriving from felling; in work started by the workers of the Sma on 16 February. The materials were transported from Sma to a nearby facility for treatment and recovery. “Being present and working on part of the abatement – explain the members of the SMA Board of Directors, Tommaso Sodano, Fiorella Zabatta and Antonio Capasso – had a double meaning: an act of force by the State and a message that we wanted to give to young people and to all those who take the wrong path, a metaphor that sees in the fall of a wall the fight against the Camorra and malfeasance and the intention to rebuild something good from the rubble.Surely the Campania Region and the municipality of Casapesenna will know how to reuse the the area better by returning it to the citizens.”.



(ANSA).

