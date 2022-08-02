VENEZIA. «He left us prematurely, on tiptoe, a great Belluno, a Veneto DOC, a journalist esteemed in Veneto, but also in other regions of Italy, where he left his indelible mark such as Friuli and Trentino. The touch of his pen cannot be forgotten, for the subtlety, for the concreteness and for the respect and search for truth that have always distinguished his articles, thus elevating him to executive and high-level roles ».

These are the words of Luca Zaia, president of Veneto, who came to comment on the disappearance of the journalist and editor of the Messaggero Veneto Omar Monestier. “Monestier – he added – left his mark where he was called to write: at the Gazzettino under the direction of Giorgio Lago, at the Mattino di Padova as deputy director, at the Tribuna di Treviso and at the Corriere delle Alpi in Belluno, his native land, as director. His experience, his journalistic career, has traveled the Venetian roads to land in Friuli and Trentino. Director of the Messaggero Veneto of Udine and Pordenone, director of Il Piccolo of Trieste. Reading his curriculum vitae makes your eyes widen at the countless experiences that have provided him, over time, with richness, preparation, solidity and maturity in writing. Now let us abandon ourselves to silence, to memory, to the testimony of his writings: let us stop for a moment and mourn a great loss for the Venetian journalistic culture ».