Home News Zaia and gas drilling in Veneto: “Referendum for the no, now we need consistency”
News

Zaia and gas drilling in Veneto: “Referendum for the no, now we need consistency”

by admin
Zaia and gas drilling in Veneto: “Referendum for the no, now we need consistency”

The president of Veneto, Luca Zaia da Conegliano talks about wines and regasifiers. “We are ready to double the regasification plant, consistency is everything in life”. “With regard to drilling in Veneto, there was a referendum and it was clear. 85 percent said no. The drop of land in Polesine up to 4 meters makes us reflect”. The president also spoke on the Docg and the Doc which must remain separate. (Maccagnan video)

02:23

See also  "Kisses and caresses to the teenage soccer player". But there is no evidence: Treviso coach acquitted

You may also like

Massimo Giannini’s Twitter profile has been hacked, investigations...

Beijing: The new cases are in the developing...

School, agreement signed for the renewal of the...

In Udine, the innovative machinery was used for...

Center for the disabled in Belluno: Coop Rosa...

Dehong Prefecture People’s Government held a special press...

Mattarella to Rutte: “The challenges are faced together,...

From 12-23 on November 10, Hangzhou added 4...

Judy Garland in love in New York –...

Hookup+｜Xi Jinping once again praised this organization after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy