Here are the great links between hubs. The answer, according to the president of the Region, Luca Zaia, to the great desire for snow and skiing these days, indeed these days. Despite, mind you, the crisis. One and a half million passes on the slopes of Dolomiti Superski? «Yes, 250,000 only on those in the Veneto region. It is the renaissance of our mountain. It is a formidable backlash to depopulation. That’s why I insist on the prospect of completing the major ski connections”. Zaia finally smiles talking about high lands, about the Olympics. «This great return to the slopes; this great desire to ski does not disregard the Olympics », he insists. “And the Olympic pull will grow day by day until it reaches its apotheosis not in 2026, but after the Olympics because there will still be the legacy of the Games”.

We are in a monastery of cloistered nuns, in San Giacomo di Veglia, so the president does not allow himself even the slightest superstitious gesture. But a pre-satisfaction if granted. «Obviously in this context I think it is essential to modernize and complete the existing plant network, but also to build strategic connections in good time, those with Arabba, on one side or the other of the valley, and with the Civetta. Obviously », he immediately adds, « respecting all the environmental constraints and rules. This would allow us to complete the mountain usability project».

Zaia is convinced that the contrast to the desertification of the higher lands also comes from here, from the tourist movement, especially skiing. «In a long weekend of the Immaculate Conception, usually low in attendance, registering everything full means a redemption for the whole mountain system: hotels, various accommodation facilities, bars, restaurants, commercial activities, lifts, refuges, rentals, transport. Here, whoever imagines the virgin mountain, untouched, without any trace of human intervention, expresses a position to be respected, but the mountain at that point would be a protection problem that should be managed in any case. I would say that there is a middle ground: respecting the environment, but keeping people in the mountains».

International Mountain Day is celebrated on Monday. In Belluno, in the spring, Minister Gelmini had hoped, in the Confindustria headquarters, that by this December 12 the framework law on the mountains had already been passed. Instead we will have to wait at least another year. There are those who, among the collaborators of the new minister, Roberto Calderoli, propose to include in the new text tax relief for companies that will set up at high altitudes and incentives for teleworking. Are these desirable measures – we ask Zaia – to keep residents in the valleys and at higher altitudes? «People are also fundamental because we must recognize that the mountains have objective difficulties which are those of logistics, travel, depopulation, difficulties that must be overcome by encouraging life in the mountains. It is done with major events such as the Olympics, it is done with large infrastructural interventions, it is done with health facilities, but it must also be done by trying to become attractive, by promoting job opportunities. An attractive mountain is a mountain that must be dedicated to young people, to new activities, to everything that is in any case compatible with the mountain environment».

In any case, the president of the Veneto Region also hopes that the new mountain law will see the light as soon as possible, without neglecting other incentives provided for by the original text: those for health and school personnel. And then putting the mountain fund on the ground: the 200 million planned for 2022 are still in cash. According to Zaia, the employment criterion cannot be that of sprinkling distribution, but of supporting strategic projects.

And plant engineering can be one of these. The Region, in fact, after the recent tender, will foresee another one for the snow-making networks to be regenerated. And 30 million are foreseen in the budget with this destination.