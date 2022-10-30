Home News Zaia in Codognè for the race of mayors, together for volunteering
Zaia in Codognè for the race of mayors, together for volunteering

Zaia in Codognè for the race of mayors, together for volunteering

Over 3000 people for the 42nd Campocervaro running race, Sunday 30 October in Cimetta di Codognè. Great numbers, but also great attendances, both at a sporting level, with Italian and blue champions of running, track and cross and the world of the disabled (with handbikes and Olympic wheelchairs) and at an institutional level. The Governor of the Veneto, Luca Zaia, who ran with mayors, administrators, regional councilors of Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the 10 km race dedicated to the mayors, stole the show.

