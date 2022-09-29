Home News Zaia in Trieste: “A call from a minister? I have to take care of the Veneto”
Zaia in Trieste: “A call from a minister? I have to take care of the Veneto”

“If I received a call from a minister? I have to take care of the Veneto. If I were to give up the Veneto, the projects in the field would not be completed, first of all autonomy. And Fedriga, a very good governor, I hope that he will re-nominate himself as President of the Fvg Region “. Thus the governor Zaia in Trieste for the presentation of “Under Water Wine – Audace”, the first submarine refinement project in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region. “A project – Zaia again – which is also an opportunity to reconfirm the identity of our territories”. The presentation was also attended by the mayor Dipiazza and Massimiliano Fedriga. Video by Massimo Silvano

