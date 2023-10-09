Zainab Abbas not expelled from India, she returned for personal reasons: ICC

News of Pakistan’s well-known sports anchor and ICC panel presenter Zainab Abbas being ‘deported’ from India is hot on social media, where users who are already upset over the issue of visas are also unhappy about this news. .

For the past few hours, various users have been saying on social media that Zainab Abbas has been allegedly deported from India.

In this regard, Pakistani users seemed to express anger, on the other hand, Indian users seem to be supporting this initiative.

However, when Independent Urdu contacted ICC about these news, it was found that the users of both the countries are ‘disputing’ on social media over a news which has no ‘truth at all’.

ECC spokesperson Imad Hameed in Hyderabad, India has told Independent Urdu that ‘Zainab Abbas has left India due to personal reasons.’

He said that there is no truth in the news of deporting Zainab Abbas.

Zainab Abbas is on the ICC panel for the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India and is among the few Pakistanis to visit India.

India has not yet issued visas to Pakistani journalists for coverage of the World Cup, nor has fans wishing to watch the matches been allowed to travel to India.

In such a situation, when the news of Zainab Abbas’s ‘deport’ came out, the users started criticizing India on social media and soon the name of Zainab Abbas became the top trend.

