The Foreign Office of Pakistan has condemned the statements of former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and said that “international lobbyists have mobilized to create a civil war in Pakistan and this (Zalmay’s) tweet is a link to that plan.” .’

Last week, the Foreign Office responded to Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement and said that Pakistan does not need lectures or advice from anyone to deal with the challenges it is facing today. As a resilient nation we will emerge stronger from the current difficult situation.’

Reacting to this, former ambassador Abdul Basit said that perhaps Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to improve the image of America in Pakistan.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb condemned Zalmay Khalilzad’s tweet on Wednesday and said, “The truth of American conspiracy and imported regime has come to light, Jewish lobby has come forward to save its stooge (puppet)”. Funding criminal handlers are coming to light.’

Statement by Zalmay Khalilzad

Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted on Wednesday that “There are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the ruling coalition, will ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from contesting the elections and PTI.” In the next few days, she can also ask for a ban.’

There are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days.

He further said that it seems that the government has decided to make Imran Khan the number one enemy of the state. Such actions will deepen Pakistan’s three crises: political, economic and security. Already some countries have suspended planned investment.

Zalmay Khalilzad added that the support of the IMF is doubtful. If the above steps are taken, the international support for Pakistan will further decrease. Political polarization and violence are likely to increase. I hope that Pakistani political leaders will rise above the destructive petty politics that harm the national interest. If not, I hope the Supreme Court will ban its use in sports that harm the nation’s interests. I am increasingly worried about Pakistan.’

This tweet of Zalmay Khalilzad came to light last week on the occasion of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s court appearance and arrest in Lahore, which was later responded by the Foreign Office.

#Pakistan faces a triple crisis: political, economic, and security. Despite great potential, it is underperforming and falling far behind its archrival, India. It is time for serious soul-searching, bold thinking, and strategizing. Here are my thoughts:

Zalmay Khalilzad had said in the first tweet that ‘Pakistan is facing three crises, political, economic and security. Despite its huge potential, it is underperforming and far behind its rival India. This is a time for serious soul-searching, bold thinking, and strategy. Here are my thoughts.’

He further wrote: ‘Genocide by imprisoning, hanging, killing leaders etc. is the wrong way. The crisis will deepen with the arrest of Imran Khan. I urge two steps: Number one, set a date for national elections in early June to prevent a breakdown. Number two, use this time for the major political parties to identify what has gone wrong and propose a specific plan to save the country and put it on the path of stability, security and prosperity. Whichever party wins the election, it will get the people’s mandate on what to do.

Since the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April last year we have seen tensions escalate in Pakistan with growing protests and Government suppression leading to violence.

Position of diplomatic experts

Apart from Zalmay Khalilzad, Australian Senator David Shoebridge also tweeted on the occasion of Imran Khan’s arrest in which he said: ‘We urge the government of Pakistan to uphold the human rights of its people and freedom of speech and expression. Respect the freedom of the press. The increasing reports of violence are a cause for deep concern and those who violate human rights must be held accountable.

Abdul Basit, who served as Pakistan’s former ambassador to many countries, said in a conversation with Independent Urdu that Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement has no legal status because he is retired, so it cannot be called the official position of the United States. can

But Zalmay Khalilzad is definitely in contact with powerful American circles. Hence it can be called lobbying and such statements also create uncertainty.

Abdul Basit believed that Zalmay Khalilzad might be trying to improve the image of America in Pakistan after the foreign conspiracy narrative of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan and other leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaaf have been blaming America for the overthrow of their government after they were separated from power after the no-confidence motion in April last year, after which a campaign called Absolutely Not was also started. It was done and this slogan can be seen written on cars even today. However, later Imran Khan modified his narrative and in recent statements he has been citing the army as the motive behind his ouster instead of America.

Shaukat Paracha, an expert journalist and analyst on diplomatic affairs, while talking to Independent Urdu, said: ‘Zalmay Khalilzad’s continuous tweets have many aspects because the situations of former US President Trump and Imran Khan are similar.’

He further said that Zalmay Khalilzad has always been controversial with regard to Pakistan, he was the US ambassador to Afghanistan during the Musharraf era and Afghan President Hamid Karzai did not speak against Pakistan as much as Zalmay Khalilzad did, so he Never been friendly to Pakistan.

Shaukat Paracha said that Imran Khan had spent money and hired the services of a lobby firm in America, which is the result.