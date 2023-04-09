Zamalek jumped from seventh place to fourth place, after regaining its winning streak, to beat its guest, Al-Ahly Bank, with a clean goal, on Sunday, in the matches of round 24 of the Egyptian Premier League.

Zamalek raised its score to 36 points from 22 matches, equal with Al-Ittihad of Alexandria, who finished in fifth place, while the balance of the National Bank froze at 17 points in the seventeenth and penultimate place.

Al-Ahly leads the competition table with 47 points from 19 matches, while Future ranks second with 45 points from 22 matches.

Zamalek advanced with a goal after half an hour through Mahmoud Hamdi (Al-Wensh), the team’s defender, who received a cross pass from Ahmed Fattouh from the left, which was met by Al-Wensh with a header from the middle of the penalty area, which hit the upper left corner of the Al-Ahly Bank goal.

Zamalek controlled the ball during the first half until it succeeded in scoring the lead, before retreating to the defense to give the bank the opportunity to launch offensive attempts, which were blocked by Mohamed Sobhi, Zamalek goalkeeper.

The video assistant referee technology canceled a goal scored by Morsi for the National Bank in the 75th minute, after referee Wael Farhan reviewed the game.

The 85th minute witnessed a powerful shot from Mohamed Fathi, the player of the National Bank, which hit the Zamalek defense and passed just past the right post into a corner from the left.

