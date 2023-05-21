Home » Zaman Park, the former prime minister’s security has been increased
News

by admin
Sun May 21, 2023, 11:47 am

Lahore (Ummt News) The security of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been increased.
Security of Chairman PTI Security has been increased around Zaman Park, in this regard SP Civil Lines Hasan Javed Bhatti visited Zaman Park and gave instructions to the security personnel of Imran Khan.

Earlier, 106 personnel were deployed for the security of Imran Khan in Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore, according to SP Civil Lines, the number of personnel assigned to the security of Chairman PTI has been increased to 200.

On the other hand, the roads to Zaman Park, the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, were opened.

The police removed the containers and camps placed on the roads around Zaman Park, new plants were also planted on the cleared green belt.

