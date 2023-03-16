news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 15 – Sumptuous and overwhelming, traditional and modern. This is how choreographer Renato Zanella’s “Romeo and Juliet” was defined, presented at the Teatro Verdi in Trieste, where it will be staged from 21 to 26 March. One of the most famous titles of international ballet, which has been missing in the city since 2007, when it was presented in the historic interpretation of Yuri Grigorovich. This time the corps de ballet of the Sng Opera in Balet Ljubljana will take the stage, with the choreography of Zanella, a reference point of European dance, to the music of the theater orchestra directed by the Belgian Ayrton Desimpelaere, who has been director of the National Opera since 2022 and the Ballet of Slovenia in Ljubljana.



The superintendent Giuliano Polo speaks of a “beautiful show, with a truly excellent technical corps de ballet”, recalling that “the collaboration with Ljubljana began last summer and I hope it will continue, I hope continuity will be established, to guarantee planning for the next few years”. Zanella, sharing Polo’s wish, underlines how “although there is a strong individuality, teamwork is fundamental in art.



When institutions sit down at a table together, to have more strength, it’s always something extraordinary”. The ballet: “Romeo and Julet is a challenge, we cannot change the ending but we can tell the story differently. I chose to tell a Verona of today. Giulietta is an emancipated young woman who knows what she wants. But she is not the only woman on stage, the female component is strong, also thanks to her mother “and” in the presence of Rosalinda, Romeo’s friend, who lives as she wants and does what she wants. Three stories of women, driving elements”. All this “respecting the music and its classical language, which inspires us”. Speaking of Sergey S. Prokofiev, Desimpelaere told of a “perfect score, where the work lies in the fact of playing with tempos, which are normally slower, but which if performed faster give greater dynamism”. The costumes are by Alexandra Burgstaller, lights by Jasmin Šehić, dramaturgy by Tatjana Ažman, orchestra and technicians from the Fondazione Teatro Lirico Giuseppe Verdi of Trieste (ANSA).

