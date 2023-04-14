News Zangrillo, Pnrr targets and milestones achieved by admin April 14, 2023 April 14, 2023 8 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Huang Kunming attended the inauguration ceremony of China National Version Museum and delivered a speech_Hangzhou Net 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Florian Kehrmann forms handball talents before the Final Four with TBV Lemgo next post Pancreatic cancer, drug combination would enhance chemotherapy You may also like Re-enactment of the 15th century festivals with the... April 14, 2023 Breach of food duty and family violence among... April 14, 2023 these will be the road closures April 14, 2023 There are still many fire lines on the... April 14, 2023 The Ciclovia del Sole celebrates its second birthday... April 14, 2023 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced 6 holidays on Eid April 14, 2023 Kaleidoscope April 14, 2023 Pakistan’s famous actor Usman Khalid Butt’s father passed... April 14, 2023 Petro among the 100 most influential world leaders April 14, 2023 The Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial... April 14, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.