- Zao Cai 丨 Higher-than-expected interest rate cut!The latest statement from the central bank; the Ministry of Public Security: there is no “new national standard for traffic lights in 2022”; the national high-temperature exit calendar is released; US stocks have the biggest drop in two months, and European natural gas has risen by more than 20% during the session_Illustration_Teaching_National Disaster Reduction Committee sohu
- LPR down! 1-year LPR decreased by 5 basis points, LPR for more than 5 years decreased by 15 basis points, 1 million mortgage loans decreased by 31,800 yuan over 30 years NetEase
- China’s central bank announces another rate cut to support economy RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Chinese banks cut lending rates to spur economic growth Wall Street Journal
- The central bank cuts interest rates! 1-year LPR cut by 5 basis points and 5-year LPR by 15 basis points Wall Street News
- See full coverage on Google News