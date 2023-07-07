Zapata denies overpricing in vests for the Police

He Ministry of Interior issued a statement in which it denies that there was an alleged overpricing in the process of acquiring ballistic vests for National Police officers.

Through a message posted on its official Twitter account, the State portfolio referred to “misrepresented and malicious information” that has been recently shared on social networks and assured that the purchase has been conducted through a Technical Commissionaccompanied by the National Public Procurement Service.

He pronouncement occurred after, through social networking platforms, they were published alleged cases of overpricing in the purchase of said type of equipment in order to provide staff from the institution recently graduated.

Given this, The Ministry indicated that the referential budget for the acquisition was set at $32.04 million. 23 proposals from bidders were analyzed until finally the acquisition was completed for a value of $25.74 millionnoting that there was a saving of $6.3 million in the referential budget without VAT.

Similarly, the State portfolio referred to a claim filed by the Burnham–Santa Barbara EP Consortiumdeclaring that the company “did not have the means to verification of your experience as a manufacturer or seller of ballistic vests» and that «it does not comply with what is established in the specifications of the process (of public procurement)».

“The companies that were awarded have sufficient experience and proven ability in the international market of ballistic vestsand met all the requirements of the technical specifications included in the terms of reference prepared by the National Police“, the Ministry narrowed.

