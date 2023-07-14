Home » Zapata Holds onto Yellow Jersey as Tour of Qinghai Lake Enters Qilian Heavenly Realm
Zapata Holds onto Yellow Jersey as Tour of Qinghai Lake Enters Qilian Heavenly Realm

Zapata Remains in the Lead as Qinghai Lake Race Reaches “Qilian Heavenly Realm”

Xining, July 13 – In the 22nd Tour of Qinghai Lake International Road Cycling Race 2023, the fifth stage took place on July 13th, from Menyuan to Qilian. Zapata from the Medellin team in Colombia has managed to hold onto the yellow jersey, representing the top overall score.

The stage covered a total distance of 170 kilometers, with 126 riders participating. The route took the cyclists from “Golden Gate Source” to “Tianjing Qilian,” passing through Menyuan’s beautiful Rapeseed Flower Sea, Qilian Ebao Town, Arou Grassland, and finally reaching Qilian Babao Town, where the various teams are assembled.

In the nail-biting final group sprint, Zanoncelo from Italy’s Badiani team emerged as the winner with the support of his teammates. Lopez from Spain’s Basque Telecom team took second place, while John Nink from the Dutch ABLOC CT team secured the third spot.

Despite the intense competition, there were no changes in the jersey rankings after this stage. Zapata maintained his hold on the yellow jersey, Murubran from the Badiani team kept the green jersey as the “sprint king,” and Nieri, also from Badiani, retained the polka-dot jersey, representing the top climbing points. Lu Xianjing from the China Huaxing Intercontinental Team continued his dominance and held onto the blue jersey, awarded to the winner of “Asia’s Best Driver.”

Tomorrow, on the 14th, the Lake Tournament will enter its sixth stage, which will see the cyclists race from Qilian to Xihai Town.

