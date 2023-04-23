Zapotillo and Olmedo in emergency for the winter stage – breaking latest news

Winter in the cantons of the province of Loja has intensified, two were declared in emergency: Zapotillo and Olmedo; However, in the first, the aid has reached the affected families, but not in Olmedo, where the entities have been “conspicuous by their absence.”

zapotillo

The border canton, on April 17, 2023, was declared an emergency, due to the serious disasters it faces in the productive parts, roads, limitations to provide basic services, drinking water and electricity.

The mayor of Zapotillo, Efrén Vidal Sarango, pointed out that after the tour he found that there are problems in Cazaderos, Mangahurco, Paletillas, Garza Real, Limones and the Zapotillo urban parish.

During these days, he has managed humanitarian aid with the National Risk Secretariat, which, with the Ecuadorian Army helicopter, has transported food kits to the families of the Cazaderos parish and its neighborhoods: Garcías, Hacienda Vieja, Las Pampas, El Progreso, Gramadales and Chaguarguayco, among others, this is because it is isolated in terms of roads.

It was also delivered to the most affected and needy families in the Mangahurco parish and its neighborhoods: Miraflores, Ojos de Agua, Saucesito and Santa Teresita.

For her part, the president of the Cazaderos Parish Government, Gladis Astudillo Camacho, told Diario Crónica that they have been isolated for more than a week due to the destruction of the road that connects Cazaderos and its neighborhoods, they cannot even enter on a motorcycle because the flood from the ravine, which also destroyed crops, took several bridges.

“The support of the Prefecture of Loja exists because they sent a machine to try to restore the track, although it is not enough to cover the magnitude of the damage, so we request more machinery, since every day it rains and new landslides occur” , he claimed.

He added that humanitarian aid from GAD Zapotillo, the Rotari Club and Risk Management has reached the parish and its neighborhoods with the support of the Armed Forces helicopter.

“More than 170 families in the parish are going through a very unfortunate and critical situation, because being isolated we cannot go out to buy food, even small stores are out of supplies,” he said.

He made a very special call to public and private companies to join this social aid campaign and together make a solidarity minga, which allows the contingent to reach all the affected families.

Olmedo

Another of the cantons hit by the winter season is Olmedo. According to the mayor, Klever Sánchez Armijos, for the second consecutive year they have declared an emergency in the canton, unfortunately there has been no attention from the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works (MTOP) with the management of rainwater from the state network that goes To the coast.

To this we must add that Olmedo is in the lower part, so there are constant landslides on the way to Chaguarpamba.

“Last year when the canton was declared an emergency, I requested monitoring from the National Risk Secretariat with geologists so that in the future there would not be something similar to Alausí because in the upper part it is being divided: Guanga, Loma Redonda, Cascajo, Y de Olmedo ”, he pointed out.

The burgomaster awaits the help of the entities in the difficult times that his jurisdiction is going through. “The resources of the Municipality do not supply all the affectations that the winter has left”.

For example, the heavy rainfall in recent days caused landslides in the Olmedo Y sector, clogged the sewer, and water with sediment passed through the center of the city, affecting the communal house, the road, and the health center —this Last, like the previous year, it has suffered havoc again.

“To solve the damage we need at least a million dollars. Packaging of the project Casa para todos, Centro de Salud and viadidad with the construction of walls is required”, affirmed the authority. (YO)

Given

In the province of Loja only two cantons out of 16 are in emergency.

Winter leaves havoc throughout the province.