Zecchino d’Oro, ‘Ciao Europa’ wins the second episode – News

‘Ciao Europa’, a song written by Arcangelo Crovella and Lodovico Saccol, was the most voted song in the second episode of Zecchino d’Oro edition number 66, hosted by Andrea Dianetti and Carolina Benvenga live on Rai1 from the Antoniano in Bologna , and in an evening repeat on Rai Yoyo, and the fundamental contribution of the Piccolo Coro directed by Sabrina Simoni. The piece is performed by Eliza, 8 years old, from Scutari (Albania) in a trio with Dariya, 10 years old, from Varna (Bulgaria) and Alexandros, 6 years old, from Galatsi (Greece).





Today was the opportunity to listen to the other seven of the 14 songs in the competition, guests in the studio Flora Canto, Elettra Lamborghini and Francesco Paolantoni, ‘adult’ jurors alongside the jury made up of children. Tomorrow, from 5.20pm, immediately after Domenica In, the final conducted by artistic director Carlo Conti will decide the winning song.





As per tradition, the Zecchino d’Oro acts as spokesperson for Operation Pane, Antoniano’s campaign which supports twenty Franciscan canteens in Italy and 5 in Ukraine, Romania and Syria: to give your support, all you need is a text message or a landline call to 45538. To date, the milestone of forty thousand meals has been reached.



