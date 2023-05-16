Zelenski’s wife, Olena Zelenska, met with South Korean leader – World News

He made a statement about the meeting on his social media account. Olena Zelenska, “Asian Leadership Conferenceto join the Republic of Korea’what i do visit Yoon Suk Yeol I started by having a conversation with We expressed our gratitude for the humanitarian aid and continued support to Ukraine. We appreciate Korea’s willingness to defend international law with us. Today Ukraine needs the latest technology. We discussed the need for air defense, demining equipment and medical equipment with President Yoon Suk Yeol.”

