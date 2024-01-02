Zelensky and Putin combative in New Year’s messages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his New Year’s message on Sunday that he would “destroy” the Russian troops that have invaded his country. More specifically, he said, “Next year the enemy will suffer the devastation.” He assured that Ukraine will have a million drones by 2024, as well as F-16 fighter jets supplied by its Western partners.

“Our pilots have already mastered the F-16s and it is certain that we will soon see them in our airspace. Our enemies will see what our anger looks like,” said the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky also urged his Western allies to consolidate their support as conflict fatigue appears to be growing.

Despite billions in support from the West, Ukraine has failed to make a major breakthrough in its counter-offensive against Russian forces. Moscow, meanwhile, has increased pressure on the front lines.

“Russia will never give up”

It also sounded belligerent on the other side. In his New Year’s speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that his country “will never give up.” His country is also “united,” he said, and the president paid tribute to his soldiers, without dwelling too much on the war in Ukraine.

“We have proven many times that we can tackle the most difficult tasks and never back down. No force can divide us,” Putin said in his speech.

The name of the country with which Russia is at war was not mentioned, but Putin made several references to the war. Nearly two years after the invasion began, he called Russian soldiers “our heroes” who have “the support of the entire nation.”

Putin did not say a word about the recent Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod, which left at least 21 dead. Those attacks are the deadliest on Russian soil since the invasion began in February last year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov already announced that no changes were made to the pre-recorded speech.

Last year, Putin was flanked by uniformed soldiers in his New Year’s speech, but that was not the case this year.

According to Putin, the destiny of the homeland is the most important element that unites citizens. The Kremlin has long been trying to promote an image of unity around the president in the run-up to Putin’s re-election in March. Theoretically, Putin can remain in the Kremlin until 2036, when he is 84.

The United States estimates losses for the Russian army at 315,000 wounded or killed soldiers. In addition to growing anger from soldiers’ families, Putin may face unrest over rising prices in the coming months.

