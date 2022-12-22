December 22, 2022 10:32
There is a great paradox in Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s trip to Washington: it is a mixture of a truly historic moment – outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew the parallel with Winston Churchill’s speech before Congress in 1941, in the middle of World War II world, when the United States was not yet engaged – and an intrigue of US domestic politics.
In this sense, an exchange that took place on the sidelines of the visit is very significant. New York State Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, said he asked President Zelensky what would happen if Congress didn’t approve aid to Ukraine. Zelenzkyj’s response: “It would happen that we would lose the war.” Schumer’s comment: “I hope all the people who believe that we shouldn’t help Ukraine have heard this speech.”
For a few hours, Zelenskyj moved to the other side of the world, leaving a country at war behind, to ask that the American commitment to support Ukraine remain total. This message is addressed first of all to a faction of the Republican Party, or to the “Trumpians”.
Recall hit
In fact, the first hesitations among Republicans have recently emerged, starting with the phrase with which Kevin McCarthy, the next speaker of the House of Representatives following the mid-term elections, pointed out that Ukraine should not receive a “cheque blank”. Zelenskyj’s response on December 21: “Your help is not charity, but support for world stability and democracy, which we manage responsibly.”
Last May, 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate voted no to $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. There is now a new 45 billion package on the table, which will be put to the vote. How many defections will there be?
The role of the United States is and remains absolutely vital
Assistance to Kiev does not seem threatened in the short term, but Zelenskyj’s “Churchillian” thrust in his December 21 speech would like to recreate bipartisan cohesion by taking advantage of Donald Trump’s weakening grip on the Republicans, by now visible after the relative failure of the midterm elections.
On December 21 several voices expressed some disappointment that Zelenesky had traveled to Washington for his first visit abroad since the war began, and not to Brussels or a European capital.
But we must be honest: while Europe has not backed down over the past ten months, it does not have the means or the coherence and political will to guarantee the military aid that has been provided to the Ukrainian army and state.
The role of the United States is and remains absolutely vital, as demonstrated by Biden’s recent decision to send a battery of Patriot missiles to Kiev.
Ultimately, however, it is the Ukrainian soldiers who fight and die, and it is the Ukrainian civilians who live under the threat of Russian missiles and drones. International aid makes their resistance possible, but it is no guarantee of victory. On the other hand, Putin said that money wasn’t a problem for his army, but that wasn’t enough to win.
In reality, Zelenskyj’s historic speech is probably the one he gave on December 20 in front of the soldiers at the front, in Bakhmut, the city where the fiercest fighting took place. “History remembers only the victors, the strongest and the bravest,” Zelenskyj said. Bakhmut’s message is also addressed to supporters of Ukraine, in Washington but also in Europe.
(Translation by Andrea Sparacino)