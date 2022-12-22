December 22, 2022 10:32

There is a great paradox in Volodymyr Zelenskyj’s trip to Washington: it is a mixture of a truly historic moment – ​​outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew the parallel with Winston Churchill’s speech before Congress in 1941, in the middle of World War II world, when the United States was not yet engaged – and an intrigue of US domestic politics.

In this sense, an exchange that took place on the sidelines of the visit is very significant. New York State Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, said he asked President Zelensky what would happen if Congress didn’t approve aid to Ukraine. Zelenzkyj’s response: “It would happen that we would lose the war.” Schumer’s comment: “I hope all the people who believe that we shouldn’t help Ukraine have heard this speech.”

For a few hours, Zelenskyj moved to the other side of the world, leaving a country at war behind, to ask that the American commitment to support Ukraine remain total. This message is addressed first of all to a faction of the Republican Party, or to the “Trumpians”.

Recall hit

In fact, the first hesitations among Republicans have recently emerged, starting with the phrase with which Kevin McCarthy, the next speaker of the House of Representatives following the mid-term elections, pointed out that Ukraine should not receive a “cheque blank”. Zelenskyj’s response on December 21: “Your help is not charity, but support for world stability and democracy, which we manage responsibly.”

Last May, 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate voted no to $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. There is now a new 45 billion package on the table, which will be put to the vote. How many defections will there be?