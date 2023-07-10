Five civilians were killed in terrorist attack

Many theories have been put forward as to how the Crimean bridge was blown up last fall. But now Ukraine has to admit that it was behind the crime.

Screenshot Published: 07/10/2023 – 12:26 p.m

by Redaktion (mk) Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

The explosion on the Crimean bridge on October 8, 2022 killed five civilians. The structure of the bridge was badly damaged and Russia spoke of a terrorist attack. It was a truck filled with explosives that exploded when the vehicle was in the middle of the bridge.

The later confirmed Russian information about the course of events was initially rejected by “experts” in the western values ​​and various liberals came to the conclusion that it must have been Russia that had blown up its own bridge. But now the Zelensky administration is finally admitting that he was behind the attack. Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar lists twelve Ukrainian advances since February 2022 in Telegram. This is because 500 days have passed since those days.

“273 days ago (we) launched the first attack on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics,” writes Hanna Maliar on Telegram, according to CNN. CNN reported surprisingly extensively and relatively neutrally about this terrorist attack and even asked Zelensky’s office for a more detailed statement. There, however, they are very monosyllabic and refuse to answer the questions submitted. Apparently, people in Kiev still want to keep silent about one or two other war crimes or let them fall by the wayside.

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

