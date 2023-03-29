The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has invited to Ukraine one notable and strategically important leader who has not yet made a trip to us — the President of China, Xi Jinping, who last week spent a three-day visit to Moscow.

In an interview with AP, the head of Ukraine said that he had not been in contact with the Chinese leader since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. Therefore, Zelensky would like Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine.

“We are ready to see him here. I want to talk to him. I was in contact with him before the full scale war. But for this whole year, more than a year, we had no contact.” Zelenskyi said.

On March 20, Chinese leader Xi Jinping paid an official visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but the visit ended without an announcement about the provision of military aid to the Russian Federation. A few days later, Vladimir Putin announced that Russian nuclear weapons would be deployed in Belarus.

Zelensky suggests that this move by Putin was aimed at diverting attention from the lack of guarantees from China.

The media reported that Xi Jinping, after his visit to Russia, plans to hold the first online talks with Zelensky since the start of the full-scale war.

The European Union, in particular, insists on such negotiations.

The publication Politico noted that Zelensky, despite the “boundless partnership” between China and Russia, wants to keep Beijing as an investor, trading partner and potential intermediary.

It will be recalled that after the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow, China, an influential European diplomat expressed doubts that China can simultaneously be the defender of the global South and a supplier of weapons to Russia. According to Wolfgang Ischinger, China is not interested in a complete military defeat of Russia, but a dependent and weak Russia fits very well into Xi Jinping’s calculations.

