Zelensky is considering mobilizing half a million Ukrainians and remains combative: “Are we starting to lose the war? No”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a press conference for national and international press on Tuesday. He denied in every language that the war was in danger of turning to the Russian side, but his stressed attitude nevertheless betrayed unrest: “You talk too much. Please ask a specific question.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now lasted almost two years. The West sided with Ukraine from day one, but support and attention for Zelensky and his citizens seem to have waned in recent months. Certainly since a new conflict began to dominate the world press with the war in Gaza.

New support packages are in danger of being blocked. In the United States, Republicans in the Senate are blocking an aid package of more than 55 billion euros, in Europe Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is doing everything he can to thwart further support. And this just after the Ukrainian counter-offensive, from which so much was expected, fizzled out without the hoped-for impact.

Patriots

The Ukrainian situation is gradually looking dire, but Zelensky sounded combative at the press conference: “Is there a danger that we will start to lose the war? No!” He said he is convinced that support from the West will not stop. “We are working on this. But I am sure the financial support will continue.” He announced that Ukraine will receive new American Patriot systems before the end of the year. “I won’t give a number, but several Patriots will be sent to Ukraine to protect our country in the winter.”

Mobilization

To turn the tide, the Ukrainian army has also proposed mobilizing “450,000 to 500,000 people,” according to Zelensky. Zelensky himself has not yet approved that mobilization. The Ukrainian president said he needs “more arguments supporting that idea” because it is a “very large figure.” He pointed out, among other things, that this requires more than 500 billion hryvnia (12 billion euros).

Zelensky emphasized several times that he still pursues the same goals as at the start of the conflict: restoring the Ukrainian borders to the way they were before 2014. He also wants to take control of Crimea again. Yet his attitude during the press conference sometimes betrayed some irritation and stress. During some questions about domestic politics, Zelensky kept shaking his head. He called the questions too long and confusing. “You talk too much. Please ask a specific question,” he said, adding that in times of war he has no time for these kinds of things.

