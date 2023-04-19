Zelensky is discussing with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he had discussed, in a phone call with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Ukraine’s need for weapons as well as the intensification of pressure from sanctions on Russia.

Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he thanked McCarthy for the bipartisan congressional support for Ukraine. “I explained the situation on the front and the urgent defense needs of Ukraine in terms of armored vehicles, artillery, air defense and aircraft,” he added.

He said they also discussed strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia, including in the field of oil and gas.

A spokesman for McCarthy, the most senior Republican in Washington, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With strong support from Democratic President Joe Biden’s party and Republicans including McCarthy, Congress has approved billions of dollars in humanitarian, economic and defense aid for Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, including a $45 billion aid package approved in December.

On the other hand, some Republicans question the feasibility of aid, and believe that federal funds should be spent on domestic needs or devoted to enhancing the ability to compete with China.

