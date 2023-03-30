President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyiwho recently held the first away meeting of the Stavka in Dnipro, took part in the Global Summit for Democracy at the invitation of American leader Joseph Biden, which he called “one of the most representative platforms for the protection of the system of free nations.”

“Ukraine’s position, as always, is very specific, as practical as possible. And in almost all the leaders’ speeches at the Summit, there were apt words of support for our country and our people. For this, I thank every leader, every people who feel as we do that the values ​​of freedom are worth the strongest protection.”– the president said in a video message and added that at the moment there is the largest unification of democratic countries in a long time.

“But to win against tyranny, more unity is needed. I am sure that the democratic world is capable of achieving it. able to win”he added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed both bilateral relations and the general situation regarding protection against Russian aggression during a conversation with the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni.

“I informed about the situation on the battlefield, about our needs. Already in the coming months, we can be more active on the front line. And we will do everything to ensure that the support of our steps by the world is as effective as possible.”– the president noted.

He also thanked the units of the Defense Forces holding the front in Bakhmut, especially mentioning the soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kostya Gordienko, the 77th Separate Aeromobile Brigade and the glorious 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodny Yar”.

We will remind that Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with the Associated Press explained why the protection of Bakhmut is so important. If the Russians took the city, according to the president, they would “sell” it to the West, their society, China, Iran as an outstanding victory, while for Ukraine it would be a political defeat.

Photo of the President’s Office

