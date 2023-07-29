Home » Zelensky visits front-line special forces in Bahmut to encourage
Zelensky visits front-line special forces in Bahmut to encourage

by admin
Zelensky visits front-line special forces in Bahmut to encourage

Receive reports from the commander at the scene and talk with unit members

[이스탄불(튀르키예)=AP/뉴시스] Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a special forces unit in Bakhmut, the site of the fiercest battle, as Ukraine is accelerating its counterattack. In a photo released by the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hugs an insurgent at the Azoustal steel mill at Turkey’s Istanbul International Airport on the 8th (local time). 2023.07.29.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Cho Seong-ha = As Ukraine is accelerating its counterattack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the special forces unit in Bakhmut, the site of the most fierce battle.

According to the AFP news agency and the New York Times (NYT), President Zelensky said through a telegram on the 29th (local time), “I visited the front-line positions of the Ukrainian special forces near Bahmut.” The unit’s forward position,” he said.

President Zelensky did not disclose details of the unit’s current operations, but said, “I listened to the commander’s report from the field, talked with the troops and praised the heroic performance.”

The Ukrainian army, which is in the middle of a counteroffensive, is gradually expanding its forces on the southern front.

Ukrainian government officials said their forces had taken some advantage in recent counterattacks aimed at breaking Russian defenses in the southeast.

The previous day, the US Institute of Warfare (ISW) also said that Ukrainian forces had launched a large-scale armored counteroffensive in the Zaporizhia area, and that they appeared to have broken through some Russian defenses south of Orchiu.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis create@newsis.com

