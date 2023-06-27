Home » Zelensky: We are advancing on all fronts
News

Zelensky: We are advancing on all fronts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the fronts in the Donetsk region of the country. While handing over medals and awards to the soldiers during his visit, Zelenskiy stated yesterday that progress has been made on all fronts. Immediately after the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to the centers where Russian soldiers are located, it was noteworthy that President of Ukraine Zelensky went to the front. Zelensky gave medals and medals to the soldiers who fought in Bahmut. […]

