Zelenskyj reports progress – DW – June 22, 2023

President Zelenskyj reports progress

Wagner boss Prigozhin accuses the Kremlin of deceiving the population

Ukrainian secret service confirms attack on its headquarters

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant wants to pump water out of the destroyed reservoir again

UN expects $275 million for demining

Two weeks after the start of Ukraine’s offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed progress on the front lines. In the south, Ukrainian troops are “moving forward,” he said in his daily video address on Wednesday. He admitted heavy fighting, but everywhere – including in the east, where the Ukrainian troops are on the defensive – the enemy is being destroyed, he said.

Only a short time before, the head of state had dampened public expectations of the Ukrainian offensive. In a BBC interview broadcast on Wednesday, he admitted that the offensive was progressing “slower than desired”. Selenskyj also attributed the small gains in terrain to the large-scale mining of the area by Russian troops. Therefore, a careful approach is necessary in order not to endanger the lives of the soldiers unnecessarily.

Russia: Bridge to Crimea damaged by Ukrainian attack

According to the Russian administration of the occupied part of southern Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian troops have attacked an important bridge connecting the mainland with the Crimea peninsula, which was annexed in 2014. Moscow’s governor, Vladimir Saldo, said the Chongar Bridge was fired upon with Storm Shadow rockets. The road was damaged but can be repaired. Traffic is currently being diverted. There were no victims. According to Salso, other bridges in the region were also attacked.

The damaged section of the Chongar Bridge – one of three access routes from the Crimea to the northern Cherson region Image: Alexander Polegenko/Tass/picture alliance

Britain has provided Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles with a range of more than 250 kilometers. This also allows Kiev to launch attacks far behind the front lines. The Chonhar Bridge is one of three access routes from Crimea to the northern Kherson region. According to observers, it is an important way for the Russians to supply their own troops at the front. The Crimean Peninsula is also connected to mainland Russia via the Kerch Bridge. It too was damaged in an attack last fall.

Wagner boss: “Kremlin is deceiving its own population”

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has accused Moscow of lying to the people of Russia about the course of the Ukrainian offensive. “You are misleading the Russian people,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a voice message released on Wednesday. “Large areas have been given over to the enemy,” he added.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Söldern troupeImage: Lev Borodin/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine’s offensive is failing. But Wagner boss Prigozhin, whose mercenaries have been spearheading attacks on cities in eastern Ukraine for months, accused the Defense Ministry of not telling the truth. A number of villages, including Pyatychatky, have been lost, Prigozhin said, citing missing weapons and ammunition.

Russian attack on intelligence headquarters

The Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR has confirmed reports of a Russian missile strike against its headquarters. The attacks took place at the end of May, but “neither achieved the desired goal nor the announced goal,” said the authority’s spokesman, Andriy Yusov, on Ukrainian television.

Geheimdienstchef Kyrylo Badunow (24.02.2023)Bild: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/picture alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others, reported on the rocket attack. The first information about an attack on the HUR headquarters appeared on May 29th. At the time, eyewitnesses reported explosions on Kyiv’s Rybalsky Island, a peninsula in the Dnipro River. There was no official statement from Kiev at the time.

Jussow did not want to comment on the consequences of the attack. Some Russian media reported that the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, was also injured in the shelling. After weeks of silence, Budanov reappeared on Ukrainian television for the first time on Tuesday. Externally there were no injuries to be seen.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant wants to pump cooling water from the destroyed reservoir

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant wants to pump water from the damaged reservoir of the destroyed Kakhovka dam again to cool the reactors. This is reported by the International Energy Agency IAEA. For the past two weeks, the nuclear power plant had received its cooling water from the reserves of a nearby thermal power plant.

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant at the Kakhovka reservoirImage: , nuclear power plant; Nuclear Power Plant, Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/IMAGO

Last week, after a visit by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, the UN agency announced that it was unclear whether the nuclear power plant would be able to pump water out of the damaged reservoir again.

UN: mine clearance “like after the Second World War”

The United Nations has compared the upcoming demining in Ukraine to demining in Europe after World War II. “What we are facing in Ukraine is very similar to what Europe was facing at the end of World War II,” said the head of the UN mine action programme, Paul Heslop, in Geneva on Wednesday. Heslop pointed out that it took Europe 15 years to solve the problem.

Paul Heslop, head of the UN anti-mines program UNMAS, announces the extent of the aid needed for UkraineImage: UNTV

Clearing the landmines that are slowing Ukraine’s economy the most, Heslop estimated it will cost up to $300 million a year over the next five years. The UN wants to help Kiev to cope with this task.

Heslop called on the international community to help fund demining. In this way, Ukraine could “take back its place as an agricultural center” and thus “lower food prices for everyone”. So far, around $35 million has been raised for demining.

Warning sign in front of landmines in the DonbassImage: Wojciech Grzedzinski/AA/picture alliance

Ukraine signed the 1997 Ottawa Treaty, which bans anti-personnel mines – Russia does not. According to Heslop, there is no evidence that Ukraine used such mines in the war with Russia, but “ample evidence that the Russians did so”. Both sides would use anti-tank mines extensively, he added.

