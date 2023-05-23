Zelenskyy wants to expand naval infantry – 05/23/2023

KIEV (dpa-AFX) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to expand the country’s marine infantry. With the formation of a Marian infantry corps, new brigades are to be added to existing units, Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Tuesday. “And we will equip them with modern weapons and equipment,” he added. Zelenskyj visited Ukrainian marines at the front on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian President was traveling abroad in the days before, including at summit meetings in Saudi Arabia and Japan. In his speech, he emphasized that “all international communication” serves to strengthen Ukraine and its defence.

According to official information, Selenskyj was traveling in the region between the towns of Wuhledar and Marjinka when he visited the front on Tuesday. Both places are considered focal points of the war and are heavily contested./so/DP/men