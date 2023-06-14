Zelenskyy wants to stop “Russian terror” – DW – June 14, 2023

The essentials in brief:

Selenskyj wants to make “Russian terror” impossible

Blinking promises further help

Denmark wants to train Ukrainian pilots

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Selenskyj has called for stronger anti-aircraft defenses for Ukraine and tougher sanctions against Russia after the deadly Russian missile attack on his hometown of Kryvyi Rih. “Together with our partners, we must create such conditions that Russian terrorism becomes impossible,” he said in his daily video address.

Russia comes to the components

Firstly, the purchase of even more air defense systems and fighter jets would be necessary, secondly, the sanctions against Russia would have to be enforced more consistently. “If we take, for example, one of the rockets that hit Kryvyi Rih today, then about 50 components in it – mainly microelectronics – were made in other countries,” Zelenskyy said. Some of them are even produced in Ukraine’s partner countries, and yet Russia manages to get hold of the components.

A house destroyed by rockets in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of the Ukrainian president Image: Andriy Dubchak/AP/dpa/picture alliance

The companies that work with Moscow are known. “If someone acts as an intermediary or works with Russia to allow terrorists to continue blowing up houses and killing people, then such actors – corporate or state – deserve an appropriate response from the world,” Zelenskyy said. In any case, it would be cheaper to enforce the sanctions than to constantly deliver new missile defense systems, he warned the West.

Thanks to the IAEA

Zelenskyj also went into a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in Kiev. He thanked for the observer mission the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, but once again called for its handover to Ukraine to ensure security. An observer mission offered by Grossi, which investigates the consequences of the destruction of the Kachowka dam should assess, he assumed.

International Atomic Energy Agency vehicles at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant Bild: XinHua/dpa/picture alliance

He hopes that the experts will leave for the crisis area as soon as possible, said the 45-year-old. He only touched on the events of the war in passing, but spoke of progress in different directions. In the past few days, Ukraine had reported the liberation of several towns as part of its offensive. According to experts, however, the offensive is difficult to get going and has not yet achieved a deep front breakthrough.

US signals readiness for further aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Ukraine further support ahead of the NATO summit planned for July in Vilnius. “I expect the summit will see a strong package of political and practical support for Ukraine,” Blinken said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The defense alliance summit is scheduled for July 11-12 in the capital of Lithuania.

Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine was making progress on its offensive and was gaining ground. “But we all know that the more country the Ukrainians can liberate, the stronger their position at the negotiating table will be,” Stoltenberg said. A strong position in the negotiations makes it more likely that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin will understand “that he will never, ever win this battle”.

A little later, the NATO Secretary General met US President Joe Biden in the White House. There he made it clear that the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine was also an attack on the fundamental values ​​of free people. Therefore, Putin must not win the war – that would make the world “more dangerous” and send the message to authoritarian states around the world that the use of military force pays off, he warned.

Washington increases pressure on Ankara

The US, meanwhile, is increasing pressure on Turkey to give up its resistance to Sweden joining NATO. According to the US government, Sweden has fulfilled all its obligations to NATO. It was believed that Sweden should be admitted to the military alliance as soon as possible.

Turkish President Erdogan (right) next to him NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Bild: Turkish Presidency/APA/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

The Turkish government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Sweden, among other things, of having taken in Kurds who they see as terrorists. Sweden had submitted an application to join NATO because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Denmark provides flight simulators

According to a report by the Ritzau news agency, Denmark will propose training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jet from August. Acting Defense Secretary Troels Lund Poulsen will offer to train Ukrainian pilots in flight simulators in Denmark at a meeting of the US-led Ukraine contact group on Thursday, sources said, citing unnamed sources. So far, no official decision has been made to equip Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

haz/bru (dpa, rtr, afp)

This article will be continuously updated on the day of its publication. Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.