ZENSON. Suddenly died at just 59 years old. Antonio Fregonese, from Zenson, was struck down by a heart attack while he was preparing to take a shower in his home in Fossalta di Piave where he had moved. To notice the man, naked and motionless lying in the shower, was a neighbor who saw him from the bathroom window in the early morning of Friday.

The woman immediately alerted the Carabineri, who arrived immediately on the spot but as Antonio Fregonese lived alone and the house was closed, the Fire Brigade and then the 118 health workers intervened to enter the house, who ascertained that the death of the man, which dates back to a few hours ago, had occurred for natural causes.

Antonio lived in Fossalta but he was originally from Zenson di Piave where he was born and had attended elementary school while middle school in an institute in Paderno del Grappa. He the man he was well known in the village and Zenson where he often went to greet his sister who met his childhood friends.

During his life Antonio had carried out various jobs: from driver to trader to intermediary in business, even if the furniture sector was what he preferred and that gave him greater satisfaction. In his spare time, as well as sharing the company of friends, he enjoyed playing cards.

A friend of his had had a similar tragic fate years ago, with whom he had shared the house. Antonio, who was celibate, leaves his sister Annalisa and his nephews Marco and Sara. On Tuesday in the church of Zenson di Piave the funeral is at 3.30 pm.