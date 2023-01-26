Home News Zero Point plumb will be disassembled for technical inspection
News

Zero Point plumb will be disassembled for technical inspection

by admin
Zero Point plumb will be disassembled for technical inspection

Anyone who has passed through Punto Cero will undoubtedly have seen the plumb line that accompanies this road interchange located in the northern part of downtown Medellín. In view of its deterioration, and in order to submit it to a detailed study to avoid accidents, it will be disassembled in the coming days.

The decision was made by a technical team, after having carried out an on-site review of this urban element that has become a reference point for the city.

Current condition of the plumb bob.

“During the visual inspection, it was possible to verify the state of the plumb bob materials and the elements that presented an imminent risk of falling were removed. There we made the determination to carry out a preventive dismantling of the entire piece and then carry out maintenance on it”, explained the Undersecretary of Construction and Maintenance of the Physical Infrastructure Secretariat, Adrián Alexis Correa Ochoa.

For the dismantling procedure, the support of cranes and work equipment at height will be necessary. Likewise, road closures will be scheduled in the area to allow the development of the works.

Once on the ground, the Zero Point plumb line will be taken into custody and transferred to a workshop set up by the Medellín Mayor’s Office for intervention. This clearing does not compromise the safety and stability of the road interchange, since the piece is not related to the bases of the bridge but rather obeys a large and historical urban complement.

You may also be interested in

See also  The evidence is conclusive. Why is Japan still trying to deny the crime of forcibly recruiting "comfort women"? _News Center_China Net

You may also like

Consumption continues to fall due to forced adjustment...

Edict Zanny Felicia Blanquiceth Rodriguez

Health reform would create 40 high-level positions

Captured in the alleged leader of “Los Mercenarios”...

Avianca announced a change in its flight rate

The chilling video of DJ Valentina Trespalacios’ boyfriend...

Richie and Bobby in the heart of Barranquilla

They will look for the third title in...

This is how the oldest artisanal fishing entity...

Travel to the south of Beijing to look...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy