Anyone who has passed through Punto Cero will undoubtedly have seen the plumb line that accompanies this road interchange located in the northern part of downtown Medellín. In view of its deterioration, and in order to submit it to a detailed study to avoid accidents, it will be disassembled in the coming days.

The decision was made by a technical team, after having carried out an on-site review of this urban element that has become a reference point for the city.

Current condition of the plumb bob.

“During the visual inspection, it was possible to verify the state of the plumb bob materials and the elements that presented an imminent risk of falling were removed. There we made the determination to carry out a preventive dismantling of the entire piece and then carry out maintenance on it”, explained the Undersecretary of Construction and Maintenance of the Physical Infrastructure Secretariat, Adrián Alexis Correa Ochoa.

For the dismantling procedure, the support of cranes and work equipment at height will be necessary. Likewise, road closures will be scheduled in the area to allow the development of the works.

Once on the ground, the Zero Point plumb line will be taken into custody and transferred to a workshop set up by the Medellín Mayor’s Office for intervention. This clearing does not compromise the safety and stability of the road interchange, since the piece is not related to the bases of the bridge but rather obeys a large and historical urban complement.