You can continue to pay with the debit card even for coffee. Interlocution with the EU pushes the government to eliminate the 60 euro threshold from the maneuver within which traders could have refused to use the Pos and now forms of refreshments are being studied for operators who will have the burden of commissions.

With an amendment, the government should replace the article in question, changing the setting and inserting a provision on tax credits for Pos commissions and rent. And precisely on Pos payments, the Democratic Party presented an amendment to the budget law which restores the 100% tax credit to eliminate the cost of commissions for small merchants. But let’s see what could change now.

A refreshment fund is evaluated with the banks

“We are trying to understand if there is the possibility of creating a fund in which to make provisions, not only of the government but also of the banks, to be used in favor of traders: the system should be that of tax credits”, said the Member of the Brothers of Italy Ylenja Lucaselli, member of the budget committee of the Chamber.

The tax credit tool

Therefore, the hypothesis of defining a tax credit mechanism designed to encourage the use of the POS is back on the table. Currently, the Government has already launched a regulation for the tax credit of 50 euros in the event of the purchase of telematic cash registers. For the near future, the current Executive could dust off the legislation defined by the Draghi Government with a 100% tax credit for commissions relating to transactions of limited amounts.

The hypothesis of transforming all the commissions paid into a tax credit

Among the solutions under consideration is the possibility of transforming all commissions paid to financial institutions into tax credits, thus further expanding what has already been established by the current legislation which provides that 30% of commissions paid during the year be converted into a tax credit. At the moment there are precise limits regarding the maximum amount of transactions and annual turnover in order to access this possibility of recovering part of the commissions paid.