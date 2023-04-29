Zerocalcare thanks the Terzani – Friuli VG award with an unpublished cartoon

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, APRIL 29 – Zerocalcalcare is depicted as an adult in the foreground. Instead, the memory of the cartoonist as a boy appears behind him. Both thank the Terzani prize: “It’s the first time I’ve won a prize dedicated to a person I used to read as a kid. Strange closing of the circle”.



It is the unpublished cartoon that Zerocalcalcare drew on the occasion of the 19th edition of the Tiziano Terzani international literary prize. The delivery is scheduled for Saturday 6 May at 21 at the Teatro Nuovo da Udine during the festival Vicino/Farno.



Zerocalcare, pseudonym of Michele Rech, was awarded for No Sleep Till Shengal (Bao Publishing), the story of the journey made in the spring of 2021, together with an Italian delegation, in northern Iraq, in Shengal, documenting the living conditions and the struggle of the Iraqi community of Ezidis, survivors of the Isis genocide and protected by the Kurdish militias. According to the jury, the cartoonist described the “contradictory and extremely painful reality of the Ezidi community, entering the history of conflicts that geopolitics has removed from its narration, through an irresistible report from the very first page; and for a pity without rhetoric, who does not give up plunging into the abyss of unspeakable massacres, while retaining the amazement and innocence of the gaze, and for his ability to reach young and old with a contemporary language”.



“The figure of Titian between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s was one of the pillars of my ‘civic’ education. When I started looking for a key to read the world and I was building an adolescent pantheon that knew how to point me of the cardinal points, Titian was one of my references”, declared Zerocalcare on the day of the announcement of the winners. The cartoonist will be interviewed by Marino Sinibaldi, journalist and literary critic, member of the jury together with Enza Campino, Toni Capuozzo, Marco Del Corona, Andrea Filippi, Milena Gabanelli, Nicola Gasbarro, Ettore Mo, Carla Nicolini, Marco Pacini, Paolo Pecile, Remo Polytheus. (HANDLE).

