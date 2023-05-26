Zhan Lishu learns at any time and dares to venture into the world

Zhan Lishu, secretary-general of the Information Software Association of the Republic of China, has a wealth of work experience, or it can be said to be very simple.

The reason for saying single is that when Zhan Lishu switched jobs, she focused on information-related jobs. The richness is because her working experience spans the publishing industry, business management consulting, freight forwarding industry, and public associations of non-profit organizations. The point is that in every workplace, she is always “caught out” by the bosses. “Go to business.

Dare to challenge and always be “caught out” by the boss

Compared with information-related work, business is relatively complicated. Generally, I like information-related workers, and most of them don’t like business work that “shows their faces”. Although, Zhan Lishu doesn’t know why every boss will “catch her out”, but she Said that she is a more positive person who thinks positively, so when the boss delivers a task, “I will be brave enough to accept the challenge.”

So what are the characteristics of Zhan Lishu that the bosses can find that she can do it? Zhan Lishu thought for a while and said, “Maybe it’s because I have the traits of “sincere”?” The “sincere” trait can be fully felt in a “backwards” game. Most people can’t fully believe that others will accept it. I dare not fall backward boldly, but Zhan Lishu will boldly fall backward every time.

Also because of her “simplicity”, Zhan Lishu dares to face different challenges, and most of the bosses will appreciate and reuse colleagues who dare to challenge. Therefore, whenever she wants to change jobs, the bosses will always treat her favorably. Offensive, but young people always want to have more new attempts, and she likes to challenge new things.

From publishing, business management and consulting, freight forwarding to public associations, for Zhan Lishu, every journey is not only a new attempt, but also a journey of learning and accumulation. During the process, setbacks and bottlenecks will inevitably be encountered. Based on her experience , Advanced study is a good way to break through work difficulties.

Zhan Lishu decided to return to campus when she felt difficult to make a breakthrough at work, and chose to study the EMBA of Beijing University of Science and Technology. Studying not only opened up her different thinking, but also opened her horizons, because she got to know elites from all walks of life , which is of great help to the work.

Soft communication and coordination attitude, strong will

In particular, the Soft Association that Zhan Lishu serves mainly serves its members, and it faces “many” bosses, including directors and supervisors, member manufacturers, and agencies of commissioned units, etc. Therefore, it is necessary to have strong “communication and coordination” skills , and the EMBA training, as well as cleaning up with elites from all walks of life, each person’s strengths become nutrients for their own growth, which is of great help to improve communication and coordination skills, so, “It is very important to learn at any time. “

In terms of communication and coordination, Zhan Lishu believes that “soft attitude and firm will” are the most important core values. When the goal is determined and the concept is determined, regardless of internal or external communication and coordination, one should not follow what others say or be shaken when encountering doubts. If you encounter doubts, you will be shaken, and there is no need for communication and coordination. Therefore, you must be soft in your attitude and firm in your will.

Of course, more importantly, Zhan Lishu said that information should be shared and equal, and there should be no gaps. Otherwise, even the best communication and coordination skills will be compromised.

In the workplace for nearly 30 years, Zhan Lishu’s understanding is, “If you make a choice, don’t regret it.” In the workplace, you will always face many choices. Whether it is a career change or a decision, once you make a decision, don’t regret it. , otherwise it is easy to look forward and backward.

work-life balance

Zhan Lishu, secretary-general of the Information Software Association of the Republic of China, is a person who should leave work as soon as possible, and does not want colleagues to devote 100% of their efforts to work. She feels that it is not OK for colleagues to work overtime on a regular basis.

Zhan Lishu believes that work should not be the whole of life. In addition to work, one must also have one’s own life and life. Otherwise, once work is not going well, how can one find an “exit”? Therefore, she hopes that all colleagues can work hard during working hours, and live their own lives vigorously during off-duty hours, with a balance between work and life.

Zhan Lishu said that everyone will have unsatisfactory times at work. At this time, they need family or their own life as a balance to express their unsatisfactory emotions at work. Conversely, when family or life is not satisfactory, there is work to “forget” , and even seek comfort from work partners.

It is Zhan Lishu’s attitude towards work and life to balance work and life. Even if she is single and has no family, she does not agree to regard “work” as the only thing in life. For her, such a life is really boring and unfortunate up.

motto

Make a decision and don’t regret it

Zhan Lishu’s profile

Current position: Secretary-General of the Information Software Association of the Republic of China, member of the “Small and Medium Enterprise Policy Review Committee” of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, member of the “Digital Transformation Promotion Plan for Small and Medium-sized Stores” of the Commercial Department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and member of the “Standard Advisory Committee” of the Taiwan Information and Communications Industry Standards Association wait

Birthday: September 15

Constellation: Virgo

Education: Master of Graduate School of Business Administration, Taipei University of Technology

Experience: Deputy Secretary-General and Director of the Information Software Association of the Republic of China, Director of the Information Office of Litong Co., Ltd.

The post Zhan Lishu Studying at Any Time, Dare to Break the World appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

