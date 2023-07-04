Zhang Anshun emphasizes high-standard connection and comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization at Harbin Municipal Party Committee meeting

Zhang Anshun, the Secretary of the Harbin Municipal Party Committee, emphasized the importance of high-standard connection and comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization at a plenary (enlarged) meeting of the Harbin Municipal Party Committee Rural Work Leading Group in July.

The meeting was held to implement the spirit of the work conference on the effective connection between the national consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements and rural revitalization. It also aimed to address the national assessment and evaluation feedback issues and deploy rectification and implementation work.

Zhang Anshun highlighted the need to promote the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation results and achieve tangible results in rural revitalization. He emphasized the importance of laying a solid foundation for the city.

Zhang Anshun called for unified thoughts and actions with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee. He urged the most resolute attitude and powerful measures to rectify problems and achieve high-quality consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements.

Furthermore, Zhang Anshun urged all relevant departments to carefully review outstanding problems and formulate work plans based on the national assessment and evaluation feedback. He emphasized the importance of implementing rectification measures, strict supervision, and guidance to ensure timely and effective rectification of issues.

To prevent a return to poverty, Zhang Anshun stressed the necessity of dynamic monitoring and assistance, as well as initiatives to increase the income of individuals who have been lifted out of poverty. He also emphasized the importance of industrial revitalization, financial linkage fund construction, improvement of rural living environment, and infrastructure and public service enhancements.

In terms of leadership, Zhang Anshun highlighted the need to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the “three rural” work. He called for the improvement of the “five-level secretary” responsibility system for rural revitalization. Additionally, he encouraged relevant departments to continue deepening the “work implementation year” activities for capacity building and work style improvement, promoting investigation and research activities, and focusing on practical results to benefit the people.

The news article was written by Li Fei Ma Zhibo and edited by Wang Sidi and Li Zhongshuang.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

