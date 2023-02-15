Zhang Chaoyang said that “The Wandering Earth 2” is incomparable with Hollywood Director Guo Fan: The setting and props are basically the same

The latest data shows that the domestic Lunar New Year sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth 2” has a box office of 3.7 billion, ranking among the top ten in Chinese film history.

Previously in the “Dialogue Under the Stars”, Sohu Zhang Chaoyang said that “The Wandering Earth 2” is quite good among domestic sci-fi movies. Although it is still incomparable with Hollywood, it has reached a very high level.

However, regarding the comparison with Hollywood, director Guo Fan also has his own point of view. A few days ago, he talked about the topic of “technology and hard work” in “The Wandering Earth 2” in an interview with the media.

Regarding the question of “how to view the support of related industries behind “The Wandering Earth 2”, Guo Fan said: We have made great progress in setting, props, costumes, etc., which is something to be proud of.

He also revealed that compared with the first part, the second part has carried out a product-oriented logical upgrade of the props. Through 3D printing, digital control machine tools, laser engraving, etc., it is produced in the same way as parts are produced, and then assembled through assembly. In this way, the production efficiency is greatly improved. This improvement is actually a process of innovation and integration, applying the country’s existing high-tech to our production.

Guo Fan also emphasized, due to solid productivity and production technology, these products will be very efficient when applied to movie scenes, prop production, etc. I personally think that compared with Hollywood in this regard, we are in a process of “overtaking on a curve”, and now we can basically be on par with their top level.