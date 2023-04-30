Zhang Ming, Special Welding Technician of Bridge Branch of China Railway Shanqiao Group Co., Ltd.——Never stop refining skills (song of laborers)_Hangzhou Net

Zhang Ming, Welding Super Technician of Bridge Branch of China Railway Shanqiao Group Co., Ltd.——The skill of intensive research will never stop (song of laborers)

Zhang Ming is inspecting after welding.Photo by reporter Shao Yuzi

Arc lights flicker, welding flowers fly. At 8 o’clock in the morning, the welding workshop of the bridge branch of China Railway Shanqiao Group Co., Ltd. became lively. Here, nearly a hundred workers in multiple work areas are working at the same time, undertaking the welding work of the bridge steel structure.

In the third work area, in front of the huge I-shaped steel member, wearing a welding cap and holding a welding torch, Zhang Mingzheng, a special-level technician, held his breath and focused on inserting the welding wire into the joint between the main girder web and the cover plate, and began penetration welding. The steel components of the bridge are huge, and the welding seams are long and narrow. Zhang Ming often welds for several hours. Since joining the company at the age of 18, Zhang Ming has been engaged in welding work for 16 years.

From flat welding to vertical welding, from structural welding to penetration welding, Zhang Ming often works overtime to practice in his spare time. “If you choose this line of work, you must do your best with your heart.” Zhang Ming always keeps in mind the teaching of his teacher Qu Yan.

Drill where there is difficulty. In 2012, China Railway Mountain Bridge undertook a steel bridge deck manufacturing project abroad. The manufacturing standards of the project are strict, and the U-shaped rib single-pass welding penetration of the bridge deck is required to reach more than 80%, and the flat-angle single-pass welding is formed at one time. There was no precedent for this at the time. The company launched a special experiment, and Zhang Ming volunteered to participate in the experiment.

How to meet the requirements of high penetration depth and ensure no weld leakage? After research, Zhang Ming found a way: adjust the welding parameters and processing accuracy. Adjusting the voltage of the welding machine one by one, and adjusting the welding speed one by one… Finally, Zhang Ming led the technical team to overcome this technical difficulty, and explored the formation of a U-shaped rib single-pass symmetrical welding one-time forming process, ensuring the smoothness of the manufacturing task. Done successfully.

At work, Zhang Ming has an unyielding spirit. When participating in the construction of the Padma Bridge in Bangladesh, Zhang Ming and his colleagues needed to complete the butt joint welding of two ultra-thick steel plates in a box with a width of only 370 mm. The cabinet is narrow and the construction is extremely difficult; the thickness of the ultra-thick steel plate reaches 110mm. In the beginning, Zhang Ming squatted in the sweltering box with a welding torch for most of the day. After a few days, he found that the qualified rate of welding seam inspection was less than half.

In order to solve the problem of opening double grooves in the narrow space of ultra-thick plates, Zhang Ming used his off-duty time to consult information, conduct experiments, and repeatedly researched. In repeated failures, he continued to sum up his experience, and finally decided to change the double groove to single groove, and through the penetration welding with steel lining on the back, the welding inside the box was changed to welding outside the box. In order to solve the problem, the qualified rate of weld inspection was raised to over 99.5%.

Refining skills, never stop. Not long ago, Zhang Ming spent another 4 months changing the gantry submerged arc automatic welding machine from single wire to double wire, breaking through the double wire submerged arc welding technology, and reducing the welding process of I-beam components from two to two. Together, the efficiency has doubled.

Over the past 16 years, relying on solid theoretical knowledge and superb welding skills, Zhang Ming, who is only 34 years old, has solved many production technical problems of key bridge projects at home and abroad. “Honor is not only affirmation, but also encouragement. I will continue to refine my skills and let the world see China‘s manufacturing technology.” Zhang Ming said.