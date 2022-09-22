Original title: Always maintain a high degree of vigilance like walking on thin ice and approaching the abyss to achieve high-quality development and high-level safety and benign interaction

On the morning of the 21st, a video and teleconference on security mobilization in Hunan Province was held in Changsha. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on safe production and the spirit of recent important instructions, adhere to the people first, life first, always maintain vigilance like walking on thin ice and approaching the abyss, and take a higher position, harder measures, and more practical measures. The style of work is to do a good job of safety production, achieve high-quality development and high-level safety and benign interaction, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, presided over the meeting.

The meeting was held by video, and each city, state, county and city set up branch venues. Provincial leaders Wang Shuangquan, Wu Guiying, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, He Baoxiang, Chen Fei, Li Jianzhong, Wang Yiou and Qin Guowen attended the meeting at the main venue or branch venues.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that production safety is related to the well-being of the people and the overall situation of economic and social development. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core attaches great importance to production safety work. General Secretary Xi Jinping made a series of important speeches and important instructions on production safety work on various occasions such as the Politburo meeting of the CPC Central Committee, so as to coordinate our development and safety, and do a good job in the new era. Safety production work provides fundamental compliance. All departments at all levels in the province must deeply understand the extreme importance of production safety, tighten the string of production safety at all times, deeply learn the lessons of various safety accidents inside and outside the province, and closely focus on “preventing risks, ensuring safety, and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” “The main line is to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, consciously unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, and promote “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe” and safe production. The “15 hard measures” and other requirements have been implemented.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to carry out in-depth investigation and rectification of safety production, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents. All localities and departments should closely follow the “Hunan Province Action Plan for In-depth Investigation of Potential Risks and Hidden Risks in Key Industries and Resolutely Prevent and Contain Major and Extraordinary Accidents”, combine their own responsibilities and division of labor, quickly conduct research and deployment, refine implementation plans, improve preventive measures, and promote implementation. It is necessary to pay close attention to key industries such as coal and non-coal mines, construction, road traffic, hazardous chemicals and fireworks, fire safety, forest fire prevention, etc., conduct in-depth investigation of hidden problems, implement list management, and cancel accounts one by one to ensure investigation. Remediation horizontal to edge, vertical to the end.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to deepen the treatment of both the symptoms and the symptoms and improve the level of intrinsic safety. Strengthen prevention at the source, deepen system governance, improve the dispatching and command system that is connected from top to bottom, respond quickly, and execute powerfully, improve emergency response plans, and promote the construction of scientific and technological prosperity and informatization platforms. Strict supervision and law enforcement, strengthen the construction of safety supervision and law enforcement teams, and continuously improve the legalization and standardization of safety production. Consolidate the grassroots foundation, strengthen safety production publicity and education, improve the national disaster prevention and mitigation awareness and self-prevention and self-rescue capabilities, and effectively improve the grassroots safety governance capacity and level.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to coordinate development and safety, and actively prevent and resolve various risks and hidden dangers. Do a good job of normalizing epidemic prevention and control, adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, keep an eye on key groups of people, key places and key links, and further compact localities, departments, and units , personal responsibility, and consolidate the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control. Firmly grasp the leadership and dominance of ideological work, effectively prevent and defuse risks in the economic and financial fields, strengthen and innovate social governance, severely crack down on various illegal and criminal activities such as telecommunication fraud, and earnestly do a good job in petitioning to maintain stability, grassroots governance, and price and supply. , people’s livelihood and other work, to build a higher level of safety in Hunan and the rule of law in Hunan.

Zhang Qingwei demanded that the political responsibility of “promoting the development of one side and ensuring the safety of the other side” should be firmly carried out, and the overall social security and stability of the province should be resolutely maintained. Strictly implement the leadership responsibility of the party committee and government, territorial management responsibility, departmental supervision responsibility, and corporate body responsibility. “. Adhere to the principles of “industry management must be in charge of safety, business management must be in charge of safety, production and operation must be in charge of safety” and “who is in charge is responsible”, strictly implement the system of leading cadres to lead teams to inspect production safety, on-duty and other systems, and truly transmit the pressure Go to the grassroots and enterprises to ensure that the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee are fully implemented.

Mao Weiming pointed out in the presidency that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important expositions and important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on production safety, adhere to the people first and life first, comprehensively prevent the occurrence of various accidents, and serve the overall security with the stability of Hunan. The ideological understanding must be further improved, standing at the height of focusing on politics, taking into account the overall situation, and promoting development, with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safe production. The reflection on the problem needs to be more profound, and it is necessary to deeply examine whether the concept of safe development is firm, whether the risk management and control are in place, whether the safety responsibilities are implemented, and whether the supervision and law enforcement are effective. The work measures should be stricter, strictly implement the 15 hard work safety measures of the Safety Committee of the State Council, strictly promote the “hundred-day attack” action, and strictly prevent serious and serious accidents. The joint efforts of the work should be further strengthened, adhere to the principle of “leaders grasp, grasp leaders, focus on key points, focus on key points, repeatedly grasp, grasp repeatedly”, consolidate the chain of responsibility, coordinate and link efficiently, strengthen public opinion guidance, and improve the level of intrinsic safety. (Reporter Deng Jingjin and Sun Minjian)

