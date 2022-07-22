Zhang Qingwei emphasized in the seventh collective study of the theoretical study center group of the 12th Provincial Party Committee

Improve the ability and level of promoting the “three non-corruption” in one

Persistently advance the comprehensive and strict governance of the party in depth

Mao Weiming made a speech and Li Weiwei participated in the study

On the afternoon of the 21st, the theoretical study center group of the 12th Provincial Party Committee conducted the seventh collective study, in-depth study of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on party building and the spirit of the important speech at the 40th collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over and made a concluding speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, carry forward the spirit of self-revolution, always blow the charge, and unremittingly promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party in depth. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming delivered speeches, and Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference Li Weiwei attended the study.

On the afternoon of July 21, the 12th Provincial Party Committee Theoretical Study Center Group conducted the seventh group study.Photo by Tang Jun, an all-media reporter of Hunan Daily

Wang Shuangquan, Wu Guiying, Sui Zhongcheng, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Liu Lianyu, Chen Fei, Li Jianzhong, Wang Yiou, Qin Guowen, Tian Liwen, Ye Xiaoying and other members of the theoretical study center group of the provincial party committee and relevant provincial leaders exchanged speeches or participated in the study.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the 40th collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee systematically summed up the remarkable achievements and important experiences of the anti-corruption struggle since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is very important for improving the ability to promote the “three non-corruption” in one body. and level, etc. put forward clear requirements. We must earnestly study and understand, and fully implement it.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the distinctive character of self-revolution, draw the spiritual power of forging ahead from the glorious history of the party, strengthen historical confidence, grasp the initiative of history, and always maintain the sobriety of “rushing for the test”, firmness, comprehensive and strict governance of the party. With determination and perseverance on the road, we will further advance the new great project of party building in the new era, and ensure that the party is well-managed, powerfully governed, and effective in party building.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the fundamental construction of political construction, take “two maintenance” as the highest political principle, take deep learning and application of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the primary political task, and implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee. As an important test scale, take the people as the center as the fundamental value orientation, guide the whole province to loyally support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and always adhere to the political position, political direction, political principle, and political path. It is highly consistent with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the practical requirements of loyalty, cleanness and responsibility, adhere to the correct selection and employment orientation to lead the entrepreneurial orientation of officers, adhere to strict supervision and management to create a good political ecology, adhere to the good work style to drive the social and folk customs, and guide the majority of party members and cadres. Establish a correct view of political achievements and development, and better use your mind in entrepreneurship.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the important method of “full-cycle management”, accurately grasp the relationship between “punishment, treatment and prevention”, and promote the “three non-corruptions” in one body. The strong deterrence of “Don’t dare to be corrupt”, strengthen the rigid constraints of “can’t be corrupt”, deepen the ideological education of “don’t want to be corrupt”, and resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the strong guarantee of implementing the responsibility of managing the party and governing the party, strictly implement the main responsibility of the party committee, the supervision responsibility of the discipline inspection committee, the responsibility of the party secretary’s first responsible person, and the “one position and two responsibilities” of the team members, and improve the mechanism. , the above leaders will perform their duties with due diligence, and they will be held accountable and accountable, so as to promote the management of the party and the party to continue to move towards “toughness and toughness”. Disciplinary inspection and supervision organs, as the special organs for intra-party supervision and state supervision, must promote the construction of standardization, rule of law, and regularization with stricter and more realistic requirements, continuously strengthen the will and ability to fight corruption, and consciously accept all aspects of the party and society. Supervision, and strive to build a loyal, firm, selfless and fearless discipline inspection and supervision iron army.