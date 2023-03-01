Carry out study and training at the 14th National People’s Congress of Hunan

Fulfill representative duties with a high sense of political responsibility and historical mission

Contribute wisdom to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way

Zhang Qingwei gave a speech and Mao Weiming attended

Huasheng Online, March 1st (all-media reporter Deng Jingjing and Chen Yifan) The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress will be held soon. In accordance with the relevant arrangements of the Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, from February 28 to March 1, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress organized a concentrated study for the representatives of the 14th National People’s Congress in Hunan. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on upholding and improving the people’s congress system, keep in mind the mission, live up to the heavy trust, and be correct Perform duties, take active actions, and make due contributions to the successful convening of the conference, the strengthening of socialist democracy and the rule of law, and the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming attended the meeting.

(On March 1, the deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress of Hunan conducted intensive study. Photo by Huasheng Online All-Media Reporter Tang Jun)

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress is a very important meeting held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The success of this meeting is of great significance for mobilizing and inspiring people of all ethnic groups across the country to unify their thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, to concentrate on promoting Chinese-style modernization, and to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. And profound meaning. As a bridge connecting the party and the people, deputies to the National People’s Congress must uphold and implement the party’s overall leadership, comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments” from historical logic, theoretical logic, and practical logic, and fully understand that the “two establishments” are our The greatest certainty, the greatest confidence, and the greatest guarantee to deal with all uncertainties, transform the political achievements of “two establishments” into the political effects of “two maintenances”, hold the banner more firmly and consciously forge ahead on a new journey, and closely follow the core to seize new victory.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to highlight the study of ideas, understanding of ideas, and use of ideas, and always adhere to the use of the party’s innovative theory in the new era to condense the heart and forge the soul. We must consciously study and understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, take the lead in implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and unify knowing what it says and what it means, knowing what it is and why it is, knowing what it is and doing it , in order to follow the deliberation of the work report, plan the next step of work, and put forward opinions and suggestions, so that the national work reflects the spirit of the Central Committee, implements the deployment of the Central Committee, and implements the requirements of the Central Committee, and always advances in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to correctly understand and grasp the theoretical system of Chinese-style modernization, and always insist on the same way and the same will. We must keep in mind the “two overall situations” and be concerned about the “big country”, focus on promoting high-quality development as the primary task of modernization, education and scientific and technological talents as the strategic support of modernization, and rule of law as an important guarantee for modernization, based on the actual situation of the post Conscientiously implement the requirements of “three new and one high”, fully support and promote the implementation of the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country through talents and the strategy of innovation-driven development, and organically integrate the leadership of the party, the people’s mastery of the country, and the rule of law throughout the entire process of deputies performing their duties , and earnestly implement the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively strengthen learning and improve skills, and always perform duties correctly, in accordance with the law, and efficiently. All deputies must comprehensively strengthen their study of the role of the people’s congress, combined with the needs of the people’s congress deputies to perform their duties, comprehensively and systematically strengthen the study of political theory, constitution and law, and the study of people’s congress business knowledge. Actively offer advice and suggestions on the overall situation, combine the comprehensive implementation of the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, and the requirements of comprehensively building a new socialist modernized Hunan, identify the entry point for Hunan to connect with the national strategy, and truly propose high-quality, high-level Proposals and recommendations. Strict discipline to do a good job in the general election, strictly abide by the rules and establish a good representative image, and hold a good meeting with full enthusiasm, high-spirited state, and pragmatic style.

On behalf of the Provincial People’s Government, Li Dianxun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, introduced the economic and social development of the province and the comprehensive implementation of the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks. Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Secretary and Deputy Director Wu Lan made a mobilization speech, and Zhang Jianfei, Deputy Director of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee presided over the training mobilization meeting.

During the training period, the delegates watched the special report of the responsible comrades of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on studying the system of the People’s Congress, studying and implementing the Representative Law, and improving the ability of deputies to perform their duties in accordance with the law, and the report on the work of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress in 2022. The video report of the responsible comrades of the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance on the implementation of the 2022 national economic and social development plan and the 2022 central budget implementation.

