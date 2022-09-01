In-depth study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”

Turn the power of truth into a powerful driving force for entrepreneurship

Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee

The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” contains 109 important documents of General Secretary Xi Jinping from February 2020 to May 2022, with a total of 21 topics, vividly recording the unity and leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core The great practice of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country is self-confidence and self-improvement, and the great practice of adapting to the situation and opening a new situation with historical initiative, highly condensed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s profound thinking on major theoretical and practical issues in the new era, and concentrated on the demonstration of Marxism. The latest achievement of the modernization of socialism in China is an authoritative work that systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We should take the fourth volume and the first, second and third volumes of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” as a whole, read the original text, understand the principle and understand the original meaning, and further learn to understand and implement Xi Jinping’s new era The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics has effectively transformed the power of truth into a powerful driving force for entrepreneurship, and strived to write a new chapter for Hunan to achieve the second centenary goal.

First, it is necessary to learn political loyalty, to have a more profound understanding of the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, and to resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” as the most fundamental political discipline and rules. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “loyalty to the party is a political character that communists must possess. It is pure and unconditional, and cannot be discounted or tricked.” In the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, we can highlight General Secretary Xi Jinping’s rock-solid ideals and beliefs and his political character of absolute loyalty to the party. To learn and make good use of the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, Volume 4, we must bring beliefs and learn beliefs, continuously deepen our understanding of the decisive meaning of the “two establishments”, and effectively enhance the “four consciousnesses” , strengthen the “four self-confidence” and achieve “two maintenance”. It is necessary to understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” from a historical logic, closely link the milestone significance of the great changes in the new era in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation, and fully understand the “two establishments”. This establishment” is not only the result of historical development, the crystallization of historical struggle, but also the enlightenment of historical experience and the demonstration of historical laws. It is necessary to understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” from the theoretical logic, deeply grasp the rich connotations of the “ten clear”, “fourteen perseverance” and “thirteen achievements” of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, as well as the “two With the theoretical characteristics of “a combination”, he constantly deepened his understanding of “why the Communist Party of China can, why socialism with Chinese characteristics does it, and in the final analysis, it is because of Marxism”, and strengthens ideals and beliefs with theoretical sobriety. It is necessary to understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” from the practical logic, and use the “telescope” and “microscope” of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to observe the times, grasp the times, and lead the times, and unswervingly follow the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping. To move forward in the direction, thoroughly implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, so that the General Secretary has orders, the Party Central Committee has arrangements, and Hunan sees actions.

Second, we must learn to take responsibility, run Hunan’s own affairs more solidly and effectively, and implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new”. Only hard work can overcome difficulties, and hard work can make dreams come true. The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” pointed out that as long as we persist in working hard to rejuvenate the country and benefit the people, we will surely be able to turn the grand blueprint of building a modern socialist country into reality step by step. To learn and make good use of the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, Volume 4, we must learn from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s lofty demeanor of promising the party and the country, taking responsibility for our own affairs, and opening our careers with tenacious struggles. new world. From the perspective of our province, the key is to persist in doing practical things and be at the forefront, fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new”, and accelerate the construction of a new socialist modern Hunan. We must be brave in building the “Three Highlands”. Firmly grasp the main direction of advanced manufacturing, the strategic support of scientific and technological innovation, and the key move of reform and opening up, and solidly promote the optimization and upgrading of traditional industries such as construction machinery, rail transit, small and medium-sized aircraft engines, and aerospace equipment, and vigorously develop new energy vehicles. , electronic information, modern petrochemical and other emerging industries, focus on overcoming a number of “stuck neck” technologies, vigorously break down the institutional and institutional obstacles that restrict development, and accelerate the construction of a new pattern of opening up focusing on integration and joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. Activate the power and vitality of high-quality development. It is necessary to shoulder the heavy responsibility in the overall situation of service development. Focusing closely on the new coordinates, clear new positioning, and new mission given by General Secretary Xi Jinping to the development of Hunan, give full play to the location advantages of the “One Belt, One Road”, actively integrate into the national regional development strategy, and focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses. We will strive to build our province into an important engine for the rise of the central region, an important growth pole for the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, an important node for the domestic cycle and the domestic and international dual cycle, and promotes “China’s rule”. It is necessary to fight well in dealing with risks and challenges. Strengthen the awareness of urgency and risk, put safety development through all fields and links in the construction of a modernized new Hunan, accurately recognize changes, respond scientifically, actively seek changes, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and effectively respond to major challenges, resist major risks, and overcome major resistances , resolve major contradictions, pay close attention to normalized epidemic prevention and control, and ensure the sustained and healthy development of the economy and the security and stability of the overall social situation.

Third, we must learn to stand firm, practice the Party’s original mission more consciously, and carry out the people-centered development thought throughout. People’s hearts are the greatest politics, and the people are the foundation of the party’s governance. The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” pointed out that the country is the people, and the people are the country. To fight the country and defend the country is the heart of the people; In doing so, it fully reflects General Secretary Xi Jinping’s innocence of “taking the hearts of the people as the heart”. To learn and make good use of the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, Volume 4, we must consciously align with the lofty realm of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “I will have nothing to do with the people”, and earnestly practice the people-centered development thought , and answer “Who am I, for whom, and whom to rely on” with practical actions. It is necessary to uphold the opinions of the masses, think about problems, make decisions, and do things based on whether the masses support, approve or disapprove, whether they are happy or not, and whether they agree or not. , fully listen to the opinions of the masses, accept the supervision of the masses, and ensure that all work conforms to the will of the people and conforms to the will of the people. We must follow the mass line well, insist on coming from the masses and going to the masses, do a good job in organizing, publicizing, educating and serving the masses with heart and soul, so as to ask the people for government, ask for needs, and ask for plans Yu people, always want to be together with the people, stand together, and work together. It is necessary to safeguard the interests of the masses, take the people’s yearning for a better life as the goal of struggle, improve the long-term mechanism of “I do practical things for the masses”, seek more benefits for the people’s livelihood and relieve their worries, and divide the “cake” while making it bigger. “Cake”, let the results of reform and development benefit the people of the whole province more.

Fourth, we must learn excellent skills, pay more attention to improving leadership ability and level, and apply scientific thinking methods and working methods to all aspects of performing duties and responsibilities. The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” not only talks about what and why, but also how to look at it and how to do it. It not only deploys the task of “crossing the river”, but also guides the solution of the problem of “bridge or ship”, which fully reflects Marxism The unity of worldview and methodology. To learn and make good use of the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, Volume 4, it is necessary to master the scientific thinking methods, working methods and leadership methods contained in it, and strive to improve the scientificity, predictability and creativity of the work. It is necessary to strengthen strategic thinking and seek the overall situation, pay attention to understanding and judging the situation from a political perspective, positioning and planning development from an overall perspective, closely following strategic goals, paying close attention to strategy implementation, achieving strategic breakthroughs in solving outstanding problems, and advancing our strategy in grasping the overall strategic situation. The development of various undertakings in the province. It is necessary to strengthen innovative thinking to promote reform, liberate from the existing mindset, work inertia and path dependence, actively adapt to new situations, study new situations, explore new laws, and actively promote the reform of development concepts, the breaking of the old and the new, and the new look of development. . It is necessary to strengthen the cohesion of systematic thinking, correctly grasp the main contradiction and the secondary contradiction, the main aspect of the contradiction and the secondary aspect of the contradiction, correctly handle the relationship between the part and the whole, the present and the long-term, the individual and the whole, and be good at “playing the piano” and leading “Niubi”, in the forward-looking thinking, overall planning, and overall promotion to achieve various work outlines. It is necessary to strengthen the work of promoting the thinking of the rule of law, enhance the awareness of respecting the law, respecting the law, studying the law and using the law, consciously using the thinking of the rule of law and the method of the rule of law to deepen reform, promote development, resolve conflicts, and maintain stability. The rule of law plays an important role in consolidating the fundamentals, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term, and promotes the construction of a modernized new Hunan to be stable and far-reaching.

Fifth, we must learn to be honest and upright, establish a more correct view of power and political achievements, and carry forward the party’s self-revolutionary spirit consistently. The courage to self-revolution is an important historical experience of the party’s century-long struggle, and it is also the second answer for our party to jump out of the historical cycle rate. The fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” pointed out that the greatness of our party lies not in the fact that it does not make mistakes, but in the fact that it never hides the disease and avoids doctors, has the courage to face problems head-on, and has the courage to make self-revolution. To learn and make good use of the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, Volume 4, we must deeply understand the spirit of self-revolution that runs through it, continue to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and further promote the new greatness of party building in the new era. project. Leading cadres at all levels, as the “key minority”, must take the lead in managing the party and governing the party, conscientiously implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, strictly enforce political discipline and political rules, strengthen upright conduct and discipline with the main tone of strictness, and advance as a whole without daring to be corrupt. , can not be corrupt, do not want to be corrupt, and promote the construction of a clean and honest Hunan to achieve greater results. We must take the lead in governing for the people, establish the Marxist concept of power that power is bestowed by the people and used by the people, adhere to the principle that “success does not have to be mine, but must have me”, and do more to make it visible and tangible to the masses We should do more good things that will pave the way for future generations, lay the foundation, and benefit the long-term, and strive to create political achievements that can stand the test of history and the people. We must take the lead in political affairs with integrity, consciously and actively accept supervision, and strictly manage ourselves, our family members and the staff around us.