Zhang Wei Urges Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Important Speech at Provincial Committee Meeting

Zhang Wei, the Secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection in Heilongjiang, has requested the study and implementation of the important speech and instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping. In a report meeting held by the Heilongjiang Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, Zhang Wei emphasized the need for in-depth study and practice, as well as close attention to benchmarking and table matching.

During the meeting, members of the leadership team, department heads, and agency cadres exchanged speeches on the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. The meeting highlighted the significance of studying and implementing these instructions as a major political task.

Zhang Wei stressed the importance of understanding the “two establishments” and building absolute loyalty to achieve the “two maintenances”. He emphasized the need to combine thematic education with the education and rectification of discipline inspection and supervision cadres. This includes being grateful and striving to learn, promoting political loyalty, understanding the spiritual essence, and absorbing wisdom and power.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of identifying key learning points and focusing on the correct direction of work. It highlighted the need for precise and effective supervision to promote implementation. This includes strengthening the party’s leadership, punishing corruption, improving work style, and strengthening discipline construction.

The goal of implementing these instructions is to provide a strong guarantee for Heilongjiang’s high-quality development and sustainable revitalization.

The news article was edited by Zhao Shuang and Li Zhongshuang.

