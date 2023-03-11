[The Epoch Times, March 10, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) Recently, fever clinics in major hospitals in China have ushered in peak visits. Zhang Wenhong, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said in response to relevant questions during the two sessions that the second (next) round of the epidemic may still occur.

The Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China are being held in the Great Hall of Beijing. On March 10, Zhang Wenhong, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, responded to issues such as influenza A and the second round of the CCP virus (new crown) epidemic in an interview with the media.

Regarding influenza A, Zhang Wenhong suggested that people with weakened immunity should wear masks when going to public places.

Regarding the second round of the new crown epidemic, Zhang Wenhong said that it may occur again. He also said that the whole country has been “fully prepared” and the next wave of epidemics will not cause a major impact.

The CCP virus epidemic has lasted for more than 3 years. The CCP has been adopting extreme epidemic prevention and control measures. In December last year, it was suddenly released without warning and without preparation, and the epidemic tsunami swept across the country in an instant. Hospitals everywhere are overcrowded, funeral homes and crematoria are overwhelmed, and this round of epidemic slowed down in February this year.

On March 4, Zhang Wenhong talked about the second round of the epidemic in an interview with the media. He said that the epidemic in China reached the peak of infection at the end of December last year, and the antibodies acquired by the infected people will gradually decline after about 5 to 6 months.

He said that the next wave of epidemics may occur again, but this time with “preparations”, everyone’s feelings may not be so strong. Moreover, the second round of the epidemic will not be as uniform as the first round, and there will be differences in different regions.

Regarding the impact of the second round of the epidemic, he believes that we still need to pay attention to vulnerable groups, and more attention should be paid to the pathogenicity of the virus.

The outbreak of “A flu” in various parts of China has aroused public doubts

Recently, the Chinese Communist Party’s official media and experts have said that “flu” epidemics have broken out in various places. However, the public questioned the name change of the new crown.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a weekly influenza report on March 3, stating that the national influenza has entered a period of rapid rise, and the influenza epidemic in the north is relatively more serious. Such a sharp upward trend will be maintained in the next week or two and may peak in late March.

On March 9, Hu Yang, deputy chief physician of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital, issued an article saying: “Fluor A” is under pressure, and some colleagues, family members, and patients around have been recruited and have symptoms.

On the same day, Mr. Zhao, a resident of Zhumadian, Henan Province, told the Epoch Times reporter, “A flu is coming fiercely. A large number of elderly people died in our local area due to the new crown epidemic around the New Year. Yes, my aunt was 62 years old and passed away from influenza A at the end of February.”

Mr. Zhao said: “We all suspect that the new crown has changed its name. People who have died recently may have been infected with the new crown, because my aunt died of a large white lung. During the funeral, I saw that the crematorium was running 24 hours a day, and the burning could not be finished. corpse.”

China Business News said on the 9th that other respiratory pathogens such as the new coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus have not disappeared. Since the end of February, the number of visits to fever clinics across the country has been on the rise.

Fever clinics in many places usher in a peak of admissions

Recently, many places in China have reported a large increase in the number of “flu” cases, and fever clinics have ushered in a peak of admissions.

Comprehensive land media reported on the 9th that the fever clinic of Hangzhou Children’s Hospital in Zhejiang Province reached a small peak on the 5th, with nearly 2,000 patients a day, which is 4 to 5 times the peak of flu in previous years.

On the same day, the Department of Pediatrics of Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital also ushered in a small peak of visits, and more than 2/3 of the children who came were diagnosed with influenza A.

Wang Yanru, an attending pediatrician at the hospital, said: “Most of the children came with fever, headache, fatigue, muscle soreness, vomiting and other symptoms when they came to see the doctor, and some had gastrointestinal symptoms.”

The fever clinic of the Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine also experienced a small peak on the 6th. It saw about 4,000 patients a day, and more than half of them were “flu” patients.

On March 8, the waiting hall of the Binjiang Campus of the Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine was full of parents who brought their children to see a doctor.

On that day, the number of patients in the Fourth Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine also broke through the peak since the current round of the epidemic.

According to a report by the Qianjiang Evening News on the 9th, encephalitis is the most serious type of “flu” patients, and not only children are recruited, but adult “flu” patients are also increasing. Adult influenza A patients in Zhejiang Provincial People’s Hospital accounted for one-third of the fever outpatient visits.

9-year-old boy develops large white lung, causing panic

On March 6, Huang Lisu, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Children’s Hospital Affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine, received a 9-year-old boy infected with “flu”.

The day before he was sent to the hospital for treatment, the boy had a fever for about a day and became unconscious. The doctor found that most of the boy’s lungs had turned white and he was sent to the ICU for treatment.

The news caused panic among many parents, questioning “Is influenza A a mutation of the new crown?”

